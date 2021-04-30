What channel is Rangers v Celtic Scottish Premiership match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Scottish champions Rangers will hope to go a full Premiership season unbeaten against rivals Celtic for the first time since 1999/00 when the two Glasgow sides meet at Ibrox on Sunday.

Rangers boast a W2 D1 record against Celtic in the league this term, and also defeated the Hoops 2-0 in the Scottish FA Cup in mid-April.

Since that victory Steven Gerrard’s men are winless from their last two outings and were dumped out of the Cup to St Johnstone on penalties last weekend.

Celtic, meanwhile, are limping to the end of the season and needed Leigh Griffiths’ late goal to rescue a point from their recent trip to Aberdeen.

The Old Firm this season has offered plenty of spice even without fans in the stands – and Sunday’s clash will be no different as Gerrard seeks to compound Celtic’s recent misery.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Rangers v Celtic on TV and online.

When is Rangers v Celtic on TV?

Rangers v Celtic will take place on Sunday 2nd May 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Rangers v Celtic will kick off at 12pm.

There are numerous Scottish Premiership games taking place this weekend including Livingston v Aberdeen, which kicks off at 3pm on Saturday.

What TV channel is Rangers v Celtic on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 11am.

How to live stream Rangers v Celtic online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Rangers v Celtic team news

Rangers: Nathan Patterson, Calvin Bassey and Bongani Zungu are all suspended for breaching Covid-19 rules.

James Tavernier will likely keep his place in the XI after proving his fitness against St Johnstone, while Kemar Roofe will hope to regain his starting spot up front.

Celtic: Griffiths will be keen to earn a start here after scoring last time out, but James Forrest and Kristoffer Ajer are injury absentees.

Patryk Klimala won’t feature after joining MLS side New York Red Bulls in a £3.5m deal last week.

Rangers v Celtic odds

Our prediction: Rangers v Celtic

Celtic can’t wait for the season to be over but for Rangers they will want to enjoy their newly earned dominance over their rivals and claim a victory at Ibrox.

This could be a tight affair as a long season winds down for both sets of players, but don’t be surprised if Rangers control much of the central third.

Rangers have scored the opener in all three of their wins over Celtic so far this term, and an early goal on Sunday wouldn’t come as a surprise. Expect the match to be feisty, while the hosts should eventually come out on top.

Our prediction: Rangers 2-1 Celtic (17/2 at bet365)

