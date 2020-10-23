Football Times podcast | Week 6 Premier League on TV previews and FPL tips

Football Times is the new podcast from RadioTimes.com featuring news and views on the latest events in the football world, round-ups of live football on TV and Fantasy Premier League tips.

RadioTimes.com sport editor Michael Potts hosts the podcast on a weekly basis alongside either BBC Match of the Day magazine deputy editor Lee Stobbs or writer Jake Wilson, with a host of special guests.

Premier League legends Andy Cole, David James and Louis Saha have all featured on the podcast so far, with many more interviews and live recording to take place. Watch this space.

Listen and subscribe to our Football Times podcast: Apple / Spotify / Acast

Fresh episodes are released every Thursday and will feature debates on the latest football news, previews of upcoming Premier League fixtures on TV and general mockery of Michael’s appalling Fantasy Premier League exploits.

What’s on Football Times this week?

This week, Michael and Jake run through some of the hottest games of the weekend including a dramatic Saturday evening showdown between Manchester United and Chelsea.

Resurgent West Ham will take a swipe at Manchester City and Arsenal will hope for a return to winning ways against out-of-sorts Leicester.

Also in the pod, Jake recommends a budget defender in his FPL tips before the guys discuss the Premier League Big Six plans to overhaul the English game and even the Champions League.

Clubs have come under intense pressure to back down from controversial plans to either break away from the English game or reform European competitions in such a way that the elite teams can form a ‘closed shop’ to continually qualify for a new tournament.

Premier League fixtures on TV this week

The Premier League is primed for another key weekend of action with every side competing between Friday and Monday.

We’ve rounded up the first half of the games, for the full list you can check out out comprehensive Premier League fixtures guide featuring all the channels and latest information you need.

Click each game for a detailed match preview including team news, predictions and more.

Friday 23rd October

Aston Villa v Leeds (8pm) BT Sport Box Office

Saturday 24th October

West Ham v Man City (12:30pm) BT Sport 1

Fulham v Crystal Palace (3pm) BT Sport Box Office

Man Utd v Chelsea (5:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

Liverpool v Sheffield United (8pm) Sky Sports Box Office

