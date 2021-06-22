England fixtures 2021 – When do England play next? Three Lions schedule, dates, times, tickets
England continue their Euro 2020 campaign with a big game up next. Here are all the TV details, dates and times you need.
England conclude their group stage Euro 2020 fixtures with a clash against Czech Republic live on TV this Tuesday evening with plenty at stake.
The Three Lions have confirmed their place in the Round of 16 but can still finish in first, second or third place in Group D.
Czech Republic currently top the group, meaning a draw would see them hold onto top spot. However, if England win, they will top the group ahead of the knockouts.
Euro 2020 offers England’s best chance of winning a tournament in many a year but it will still take a mighty effort to keep some of the other elite nations at bay.
Due to the rescheduled tournament, we now have back-to-back years of major competitions, with the 2022 World Cup taking place in Qatar next year, for which qualifiers underway now.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the England men’s team’s upcoming football fixtures. For more details on how to watch Euro 2020 on TV, check out our comprehensive guide.
How to watch England on TV and live stream
Euro 2020
Fans can tune in to watch Euro 2020 games for free on BBC and ITV.
You can also live stream the matches via BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.
Friendlies/World Cup 2022 qualifiers
ITV has exclusive rights to all England friendlies and World Cup 2022 qualifiers to ensure free-to-air coverage for every fan.
Games will be shown on ITV or can be live streamed via the ITV Hub.
England fixtures on TV
All UK time
Tuesday 22nd June 2021
Euro 2020: Czech Republic v England (8pm) ITV
Monday 28th June or Tuesday 29th June 2021
Euro 2020 Round of 16: TBC v TBC (5pm)
Thursday 2nd September
World Cup qualifier: Hungary v England (7:45pm) ITV
Sunday 5th September
World Cup qualifier: England v Andorra (5pm) ITV
Wednesday 8th September
World Cup qualifier: Poland v England (7:45pm) ITV
Saturday 9th October
World Cup qualifier: Andorra v England (7:45pm) ITV
Tuesday 12th October
World Cup qualifier: England v Hungary (7:45pm) ITV
Friday 12th November
World Cup qualifier: England v Albania (7:45pm) ITV
Monday 15th November
World Cup qualifier: San Marino v England (7:45pm) ITV
How to buy England tickets
England tickets are regularly available through the FA’s official website.
To check out the latest availability for upcoming fixtures, check out the England ticketing site.
Of course, none of the games will be open to fans just yet as COVID-19 restrictions remain in place around the world.
