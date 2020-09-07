What live football is on TV tonight?

The international break continues at full speed with another batch of Nations League fixtures to be played in the coming days.

England squeezed past Iceland at the weekend but have another chance to impress against Denmark on Tuesday evening.

The England squad are competing in League A, the top tier of the Nations League.

Meanwhile, Wales, Northern Ireland and Scotland are all fighting for promotion in various groups across League B.

Before all of that, Northern Ireland and Scotland face tough tasks this evening with two very different challenges facing them.

Northern Ireland face Erling Haaland’s Norway, while Scotland are up against a second-string Czech Republic squad after multiple members of their original squad tested positive for coronavirus.

Then it will be almost time for the big one: Premier League fixtures are just around the corner, with 38 intense gameweeks to be played in a shortened period of time between now and the end of May 2021.

Games will continue to be shown across Sky Sports, BT Sport and Premier Sports platforms, while Amazon Prime Video boast another two full rounds of Premier League fixtures in 2020/21.

Check out your guide to the best football matches on TV this week.

Monday 7th September

Selected key matches

Netherlands v Italy

Competition: Nations League

Kick off: 7:45pm

Live coverage: Sky Sports Premier League / NOW TV

Northern Ireland v Norway

Competition: Nations League

Kick off: 7:45pm

Live coverage: Sky Sports Football / NOW TV

Czech Republic v Scotland

Competition: Nations League

Kick off: 7:45pm

Live coverage: Sky Sports Main Event / NOW TV

What games are free-to-air?

There’s no free live football on TV tonight, but rest assured we’ll keep you informed about every game available on terrestrial TV.

Keep checking out our regularly updated guides for the latest information on games and how to watch them.

