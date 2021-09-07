What channel is Northern Ireland v Switzerland World Cup qualifier on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Northern Ireland can fire themselves back into qualification contention when they face Switzerland in the next of their World Cup qualifiers on TV.

They endured a sluggish start to the qualifying campaign after failing to score against Italy or Bulgaria, but a convincing – and expected – 4-1 victory over Lithuania has raised spirits during this break.

Now Ian Baraclough will task his men with picking up a big result that would nudge Northern Ireland up into the higher reaches of Group C.

However, it won’t be an easy task. Switzerland are undefeated in their three World Cup qualifier outings so far, including holding Italy to a goalless draw.

They reached the quarter-finals of Euro 2020 after defeating France on penalties and were only ejected from the tournament following a shootout with Spain.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Northern Ireland v Switzerland on TV and online.

When is Northern Ireland v Switzerland on TV?

Northern Ireland v Switzerland will take place on Wednesday 8th September 2021.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Northern Ireland v Switzerland will kick off at 7:45pm.

There are numerous World Cup qualifiers and international friendlies going on this week.

What TV channel is Northern Ireland v Switzerland on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 7pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Northern Ireland v Switzerland online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Northern Ireland v Switzerland team news

Northern Ireland predicted XI: Peacock-Farrell; McNair, Cathcart, Ballard; Smith, McCann, Davis, Thompson, Lewis; Lavery, Washington

Switzerland predicted XI: Sommer; Widmer, Akanji, Elvedi, Rodriguez; Zakaria, Frei, Freuler; Zuber, Steffen; Seferovic

Our prediction: Northern Ireland v Switzerland

Northern Ireland boosted their hopes with a victory over Lithuania, but Switzerland are a very different proposition.

They are the epitome of an ‘awkward’ team to face. Taking Switzerland down is by no means impossible, but they are a tough nut to crack and will dig their heels in, knowing a draw is not a bad result as it would keep their hosts below them.

Northern Ireland are steadily approaching ‘must-win’ territory if they are to stand a chance of claiming a finish in the top two places as defeat to Switzerland would leave them six points adrift.

Our prediction: Northern Ireland 0-1 Switzerland (9/2 at bet365).

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.