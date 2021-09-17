What channel is Newcastle v Leeds Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Something has to give in this battle between two winless Premier League teams as Newcastle host Leeds at St James’ Park to kick-start the weekend’s Premier League TV schedule.

The natives on Tyneside are becoming increasingly restless with life under Steve Bruce and three defeats out of four games haven’t boosted his cause.

The Magpies sit 19th in the table with a single point to their name and Bruce knows he will need results on the board soon or face even greater criticism from supporters.

On the other hand, Leeds fans probably couldn’t adore their boss any more than they currently do, but Marcelo Bielsa is under a degree of pressure to steer the Leeds ship back up the table.

There won’t be any alarm bells ringing at Elland Road just yet given the strength of Leeds’ early-season opponents – with Man Utd, Everton and Liverpool in the opening four games – but fans will hope to see their side capitalise in games like this one.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Newcastle v Leeds on TV and online.

When is Newcastle v Leeds?

Newcastle v Leeds will take place on Friday 17th September 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Newcastle v Leeds will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend, including Tottenham v Chelsea at 4:30pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Newcastle v Leeds on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7:30pm.

How to live stream Newcastle v Leeds online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Newcastle v Leeds team news

Newcastle predicted XI: Darlow; Fernandez, Lascelles, Schar; Manquillo, Willock, Hayden, Almiron, Ritchie; Joelinton, Saint-Maximin

Leeds predicted XI: Meslier; Dallas, Ayling, Cooper, Firpo; Raphinha, Rodrigo, Phillips, Roberts, Harrison; Bamford

Newcastle v Leeds odds

Our prediction: Newcastle v Leeds

We’ve been here before with Newcastle, and we will be here again. Hostility in the stands, among the locals and on a very basic level, just a disappointing lack of substance or quality on the pitch.

Callum Wilson’s injury absence is a crippling blow for Newcastle, especially considering their remaining options up front are Dwight Gayle and Joelinton. Allan Saint-Maximin remains a spectacular player to watch but he won’t fill the Wilson void, while Joe Willock is yet to record a goal or assist since making his move permanent.

Leeds haven’t kicked on from last season’s heroics but this is a superb opportunity to twist the knife in a faltering side.

Our prediction: Newcastle 0-1 Leeds (10/1 at bet365).

