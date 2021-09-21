What channel is Man Utd v West Ham Carabao Cup match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Manchester United will hope to make it a league and cup double over West Ham this week when they go head to head in the latest round of Carabao Cup fixtures on TV.

Advertisement

The Red Devils triumphed 2-1 over the Hammers on Sunday. Former West Ham star Jesse Lingard struck a last-gasp winner to seal the victory.

United still managed to concede a penalty in the 93rd minute but were let off the hook when West Ham icon Mark Noble was substituted onto the field to take the spot kick. And missed.

United sit third in the Premier League table but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is yet to add any silverware to the Old Trafford trophy cabinet since taking the reins in 2018.

West Ham fans are desperate for trophies following a marked improvement in their team’s quality over the last year or so. The Hammers’ last domestic silverware was the FA Cup in 1980.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man Utd v West Ham on TV and online.

Follow our dedicated Twitter page: @RadioTimesSport

For more features check out: Premier League stadiums | Premier League kits | Who will win the Premier League? | Premier League table predicted 2021/22 | Best players in the Premier League 2021 | Best football players in the world 2021

When is Man Utd v West Ham?

Man Utd v West Ham will take place on Wednesday 22nd September 2021.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Man Utd v West Ham will kick off at 7:45pm.

There are numerous Carabao Cup games taking place this week including Man Utd v West Ham.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Thanks for signing up! We hope you enjoy our Football content. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Football newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Man Utd v West Ham on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 7:30pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Man Utd v West Ham online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Man Utd v West Ham team news

Man Utd predicted XI: Heaton; Dalot, Lindelof, Bailly, Telles; Matic, De Beek; Sancho, Lingard, Martial; Cavani.

West Ham predicted XI: Areola; Fredericks, Dawson, Zouma, Masuaku; Noble, Soucek; Yarmolenko, Vlasic, Benrahma; Antonio.

Man Utd v West Ham odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Man Utd (9/20) Draw (16/5) West Ham (13/2)*.

For all the latest Carabao Cup odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Man Utd v West Ham

United will field a heavily rotated side for this one, so too will West Ham, but the hosts won’t be lacking in quality.

Solskjaer has strength and depth in his squad, with the likes of Jadon Sancho, Anthony Martial, Edinson Cavani and Lingard likely to be in the frame to start.

David Moyes will hope his team can dig in on his return to Old Trafford and defend well, but neither side will want to go beyond normal time.

Our prediction: Man Utd 2-1 West Ham (7/1 at bet365).

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.