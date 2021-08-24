Carabao Cup TV fixtures 2021/22: Watch games live, draw details, dates and more

The domestic football season is in full swing with domestic cups entering their stride this week as the Carabao Cup welcomes Premier League teams to the competition.

The second round is upon us, and that means all of the Premier League sides not engaged in European competitions will feature this week.

Arsenal find themselves in that very position, and it’s an uncomfortable one for Mikel Arteta who desperately needs a victory from anywhere to keep the waning support of the Gunners’ faithful. His side face a tricky test against Championship side West Brom who will be determined to make the most of their shot at upsetting the odds.

A total of 25 games will go ahead this week with teams as varied as Arsenal and Newport County stand shoulder to shoulder as equals in the competition.

Broadcasters were able to show most games live via an online streaming platform last season due to the COVID-19 outbreak forcing fans away from stadiums, but that provision will not be made this season, meaning fewer Carabao Cup clashes to soak up from home.

RadioTimes.com brings you the complete Carabao Cup TV fixtures schedule including every game you can watch live in the UK, and we’ll keep you updated throughout the whole season.

Which Carabao Cup games are on TV?

There are only two Carabao Cup games shown live on TV in the second round, spanning two nights this week.

Arsenal travel to West Brom in one of the most eye-catching ties of the round with Mikel Arteta’s team in dire straits after just two weekends of the new season.

Before that, League Two side Barrow welcome Premier League Aston Villa to their home turf for a huge mismatch encounter with neutrals across the nation hoping to witness an early giant killing.

Carabao Cup fixtures on TV 2021/22

Second round

All UK time.

Tuesday 24th August

Barrow v Aston Villa (7:45pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event

Wednesday 25th August

West Brom v Arsenal (8pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event

When is the Carabao Cup third round draw?

The Carabao Cup third round draw takes place following the conclusion of West Brom’s clash with Arsenal on Wednesday 25th August.

If the game ends without the need for extra time and penalties, that means the draw should go ahead by 10pm, but it could be a long night if the teams can’t be separated in normal time.

Third round matches will take place on the week commencing 20th September 2021.

Check out the full list of dates below.

Carabao Cup dates 2021/22

Carabao Cup round one – w/c 9th August 2021

Carabao Cup round two – w/c 23rd August 2021

Carabao Cup round three – w/c 20th September 2021

Carabao Cup round four – w/c 25th October 2021

Carabao Cup quarter-finals – w/c 20th December 2021

Carabao Cup semi-final first legs – w/c 3rd January 2022

Carabao Cup semi-final second legs – w/c 10th January 2022

Carabao Cup final – Sunday 27th February 2022

