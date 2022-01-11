What channel is Liverpool v Arsenal Carabao Cup semi-final 1st leg on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Liverpool will finally begin their Carabao Cup semi-final tie against Arsenal after the first leg was rescheduled.

The Reds suffered a COVID outbreak among the squad last week meaning they were forced to postpone the first leg.

Thursday night’s game at Anfield was originally intended to be the second leg, but now it will be the first. The reverse fixture at the Emirates will take place next Thursday.

Arsenal were dumped out of the FA Cup by Nottingham Forest in the third round at the weekend but have looked strong in recent weeks.

Liverpool are wobbling in the title race and may see this encounter as a distraction despite how close they are to the showpiece game.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Liverpool v Arsenal on TV and online.

When is Liverpool v Arsenal?

Liverpool v Arsenal will take place on Thursday 13th January 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Liverpool v Arsenal will kick off at 7:45pm.

There are two Carabao Cup semi-final matches taking place this week including the second leg of Tottenham v Chelsea.

What TV channel is Liverpool v Arsenal on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 7pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Liverpool v Arsenal online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Liverpool v Arsenal team news

Liverpool predicted XI: Kelleher; Bradley, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Morton, Fabinho, Jones; Gordon, Jota, Minamino

Arsenal predicted XI: Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tierney; Lokonga, Patino; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Lacazette

Liverpool v Arsenal odds

Our prediction: Liverpool v Arsenal

Liverpool don’t boast a strong record in domestic trophies under Jurgen Klopp’s guidance, and that could cost them here.

The Reds are without Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Naby Keita during the Africa Cup of Nations, while a series of injury and COVID issues is likely to result in an even weaker starting XI than Klopp would’ve fielded without such troubles.

Mikel Arteta could really use a trophy this season to show tangible progress at the club. His young guns should find a way.

Our prediction: Liverpool 0-1 Arsenal (11/1 at bet365).

