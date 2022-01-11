What channel is Tottenham v Chelsea Carabao Cup semi-final 2nd leg on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Tottenham face a mountainous task as they welcome Chelsea to north London in the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final tie.

Kai Havertz and a freak accident own goal from Ben Davies saw Chelsea run out 2-0 winners in the first leg. The Blues are in a commanding position but won’t rest until they’re secure in the final.

However, Spurs have been in excellent form since Antonio Conte’s arrival and the Italian will be keen to pour everything into ending the club’s 13-year trophy drought.

Conte will also be determined to get one over his former team as they arrive at his new home this week.

Thomas Tuchel may be concerned with his team’s form in the Premier League at the moment, but he has proven he has all the credentials to set up a team nicely for knockout football.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Tottenham v Chelsea on TV and online.

When is Tottenham v Chelsea?

Tottenham v Chelsea will take place on Wednesday 12th January 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Tottenham v Chelsea will kick off at 7:45pm.

There are two Carabao Cup semi-final matches taking place this week including the first leg of Liverpool v Arsenal.

What TV channel is Tottenham v Chelsea on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 7pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Tottenham v Chelsea online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Tottenham v Chelsea team news

Tottenham predicted XI: Lloris; Dier, Sanchez, Davies; Emerson, Hojbjerg, Skipp, Winks, Reguilon; Lucas, Kane

Chelsea predicted XI: Kepa; Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Sarr; Ziyech, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso; Mount, Havertz; Lukaku

Tottenham v Chelsea odds

Our prediction: Tottenham v Chelsea

Spurs aren’t out of this, not at all. An early strike would shunt them into the ascendency and hand them the psychological advantage.

However, the longer they don’t score, the happier Chelsea will be to slow the tempo and grind out an efficient result.

Expect Spurs to find a way through, but the margin for error is incredibly slim here. They could well dominate the game, but a Chelsea goal could kill the contest.

Our prediction: Tottenham 2-1 Chelsea (9/1 at bet365).

