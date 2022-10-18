Bar their humiliating Manchester derby defeat, Man Utd's finest performances this season have come against other big six sides and Erik ten Hag will hope the big occasion can bring out the best in his team.

The eye-catching clash from the midweek Premier League TV schedule comes from Old Trafford where Manchester United host Tottenham.

They spurned some late chances in their goalless draw with Newcastle but will know they will have to be more clinical against a Spurs side that have enjoyed their best start to a Premier League season ever in 2022/23 without really reaching top gear.

Antonio Conte is known for building winning teams and his side have certainly shown they know how to grind out results even when the performances are not quite there.

That was the case at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday when goals from Harry Kane and Pierre-Emile Højbjerg saw them claim a 2-0 win over Everton despite not being wholly convincing.

They'll need to up their levels on Wednesday evening because Man Utd are capable of putting teams to the sword.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man Utd v Tottenham on TV and online.

When is Man Utd v Tottenham?

Man Utd v Tottenham will take place on Wednesday 20th October 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Man Utd v Tottenham will kick off at 8:15pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this week including Liverpool v West Ham.

What TV channel is Man Utd v Tottenham on?

You can tune in to watch the game live on Amazon Prime Video from 6:30pm.

If you do decide to sign up, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial which means you can also watch All or Nothing: Juventus and Rooney as well as all the Premier League action and the popular All or Nothing: Arsenal series.

Afterwards, a subscription costs £7.99 a month and offers free next day delivery on thousands of items, as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.

How to live stream Man Utd v Tottenham online

The match won't be broadcast live on any terrestrial TV channels. You can still watch full coverage of the game on Amazon Prime Video and stream it via your TV.

A host of smart TVs will come equipped with the Amazon Prime Video app, while you can also go via devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast.

Man Utd v Tottenham team news

Man Utd predicted XI: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; McTominay, Casemiro; Sancho, Eriksen, Antony; Rashford

Tottenham predicted XI: Lloris; Romero, Dier, Lenglet; Doherty, Højbjerg, Bissouma, Bentancur, Perisic; Kane, Son

Man Utd v Tottenham odds

Our prediction: Man Utd v Tottenham

This is shaping up to be a fascinating clash between a Man Utd side still searching for their identity and a Tottenham team that are getting the results but have struggled to put together a 90-minute performance.

Their defeat in the north London derby was exactly that and while ten Hag's Red Devils are not quite at Arsenal's level, they have players that can hurt Spurs – particularly if given the chances that were allowed to Everton on Saturday.

The absences of Richarlison and Dejan Kulusevski will certainly be a blow but having to play a third holding midfielder may be a blessing in disguise by allowing them more control.

Bruno Fernandez has not been at his best recently so with Scott McTominay and Christian Eriksen both back, we could see a new look midfield as ten Hag bids to win the battle in the centre of the park.

Games between these two have rarely been low in goals or drama in recent years, so we can likely expect plenty of both.

Our prediction: Man Utd 3-2 Tottenham (25/1 at bet365)

