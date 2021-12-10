All or Nothing: Arsenal release date rumours, trailer and news about Amazon Prime Video doc

Arsenal will be the subject of a hotly-anticipated documentary series in 2022 as they go under the microscope for All or Nothing: Arsenal, coming to Amazon Prime Video.

The Gunners have endured a fall from grace in recent years following the decline and departure of Arsene Wenger at the helm.

Mikel Arteta is the latest man tasked with turning around the club’s fortunes and the documentary will highlight his efforts to do exactly that.

Every moment of the current 2021/22 season is being captured by the behind-the-scenes cameras and you can expect plenty of drama bubbling throughout the season. After all, this is Arsenal Football Club.

Fans around the world will be desperate to tune in regardless of how the season pans out, but Gunners fans will hope their side can produce a thriller for the masses, as opposed to a comedy.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything there is to know about All or Nothing: Arsenal, coming soon to Amazon Prime Video, including release date and trailer.

All or Nothing: Arsenal release date rumours

All or Nothing: Arsenal will be released on Amazon Prime Video in 2022.

Previous editions of the All or Nothing brand following Manchester City and Tottenham launched in late-August 2018 and late-August 2020 respectively.

You can expect a similar August 2022 launch for AoN: Arsenal, but this remains unconfirmed.

How to watch All or Nothing: Arsenal

You will be able to watch the documentary on Amazon Prime Video.

If you do decide to sign up, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial which also means you can watch upcoming documentaries such as Rooney and All or Nothing: Juventus as well as some Premier League matches in December.

Afterwards, a subscription costs £7.99 a month and offers free next day delivery on thousands of items, as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.

What is included in the All or Nothing: Arsenal documentary?

We know very little concrete information about what will be included in the documentary, mostly because the real-world events haven’t actually taken place yet.

The series is likely to start with a look at Arteta, who was under pressure to begin the campaign, and pre-season build-up. It remains to be seen whether mentions of the European Super League and subsequent fan unrest will make it into the series.

The first episodes are unlikely to be happy affairs as Arsenal kicked off the season in dire form. They lost their opening three matches and sat bottom of the Premier League table before clicking into gear.

Since then, Arsenal have solidified in defence, young guns Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe have flourished, and the Gunners thrashed north London rivals Tottenham. Things are on the up… for now.

All or Nothing: Arsenal trailer

We can’t expect a trailer any time soon, but we’ll update you as soon as Amazon Prime Video drop the first-look at the new series.

The All or Nothing: Tottenham teaser trailer landed roughly six weeks prior to launch.

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best TV series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide