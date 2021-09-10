What channel is Man Utd v Newcastle Premier League match on? Kick off time, radio, live stream and latest team news

Cristiano Ronaldo will make his long-awaited second debut for Manchester United when they entertain Newcastle at Old Trafford this weekend.

Advertisement

The Portuguese superstar made 196 Premier League appearances for United between 2003 and 2009 as he grew into elite football, then developed into a world-conquering icon with Real Madrid over nine stunning seasons in La Liga.

The 36-year-old will be the centre of attention at the Theatre of Dreams this weekend regardless of whether he starts the game or not. Early reports suggest fans may need to wait for his entry to the game as a substitute.

Newcastle are first in Ronaldo’s sights and Magpies fans will be fearing the worst ahead of the tricky trip to the North West.

Steve Bruce’s men sit 17th after three games with two defeats and a draw to their name so far.

Containing Ronaldo will be a priority should he feature on Saturday, but young English superstar Mason Greenwood has been the man on fire for United this term with a goal in each of his three appearances so far.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man Utd v Newcastle on TV and online.

Follow our dedicated Twitter page: @RadioTimesSport

For more features check out: Premier League stadiums | Premier League kits | Who will win the Premier League? | Premier League table predicted 2021/22 | Best players in the Premier League 2021 | Best football players in the world 2021

When is Man Utd v Newcastle?

Man Utd v Newcastle will take place on Saturday 11th September 2021.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Man Utd v Newcastle will kick off at 3pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend, including Leeds v Liverpool at 4:30pm on Sunday.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Thanks for signing up! We hope you enjoy our Football content. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Football newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Man Utd v Newcastle on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

How to live stream Man Utd v Newcastle online

This game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on iPlayer as well as teams’ official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Listen to Man Utd v Newcastle on radio

You can listen to exclusive live coverage of Man Utd v Newcastle on BBC Radio 5 Live.

Fans can either tune in via their radio, online via the BBC website or via the BBC Sounds app.

Ian Dennis and Chris Waddle will be on commentary duty for the momentous occasion as Ronaldo makes his return.

Man Utd v Newcastle team news

Man Utd predicted XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Maguire, Shaw; Van de Beek, Pogba; Greenwood, Fernandes, Sancho; Cavani

Newcastle predicted XI: Woodman; Fernandez, Lascelles, Schar; Murphy, Willock, Longstaff, Hayden, Ritchie; Saint-Maximin, Joelinton

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2021?

Man Utd v Newcastle odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Man Utd (2/11) Draw (13/2) Newcastle (14/1)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Man Utd v Newcastle

We’re going to say it. Don’t expect too much from Ronaldo too soon into his return. Apologies, Newcastle fans, as this means he’s now a dead-cert for a hat-trick.

United are a maturing, blossoming side that too many have overlooked to go all the way in the title race this season. While not perfect, they have shown plenty of ferocious attacking intent so far in 2021/22 to suggest they will blow teams away.

Newcastle haven’t strengthened their squad since the sides met last season and have shown very little to suggest they will make an impact in the league once again. This is Manchester United’s day, Cristiano Ronaldo’s day, and nothing Newcastle can muster will prevent them from enjoying it.

Our prediction: Man Utd 3-0 Newcastle (7/1 at bet365)

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.