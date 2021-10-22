What channel is Man Utd v Liverpool Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

The showpiece match of the Premier League TV schedule will see Manchester United take on Liverpool in a fiery showdown at Old Trafford.

United are under real scrutiny following a number of defeats in recent weeks across all competitions. They are winless in three Premier League matches, which is simply not good enough for a team in ‘win-now’ mode with Cristiano Ronaldo leading the line.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer knows that a victory here would not only thrust his team back into the title picture, but it would stave off the criticism directed his way once again – for a few weeks at least.

Liverpool are rampant right now with Mohamed Salah arguably the most in-form elite player in world football. He has scored in his last nine games across all competitions, against all levels of opposition.

He looks unstoppable right now and will provide United’s wobbling backline with all kinds of issues.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man Utd v Liverpool on TV and online.

When is Man Utd v Liverpool?

Man Utd v Liverpool will take place on Sunday 24th October 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Man Utd v Liverpool will kick off at 4:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend, including West Ham v Tottenham at 2pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Man Utd v Liverpool on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 4pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Man Utd v Liverpool online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Man Utd v Liverpool team news

Man Utd predicted XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; McTominay, Matic; Greenwood, Fernandes, Pogba; Ronaldo.

Liverpool predicted XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Milner; Salah, Firmino, Mane.

Man Utd v Liverpool odds

Our prediction: Man Utd v Liverpool

My gut feeling is actually that this is exactly the type of game Manchester United will turn up and win given the pressure they’re under.

It’s hard to make the case for United on paper, however. Liverpool simply boast enough firepower to put any team to the sword.

They have defeated AC Milan, Porto and Atletico Madrid and scored 11 goals in those three matches. That is a simply outrageous show of force, and their prowess goes beyond Mohamed Salah.

It’s hard to see anything other than a couple of goals for the Reds at Old Trafford, but I’m going to cave into my gut feeling somewhat. United still boast big-game players among their squad.

I fancy a combination of Bruno Fernandes, Cristiano Ronaldo, Mason Greenwood, even Paul Pogba to contribute to a hard-fought draw here.

Our prediction: Man Utd 2-2 Liverpool (11/1 at bet365).

