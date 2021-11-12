What channel is Luxembourg v Ireland World Cup qualifier on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

The Republic of Ireland’s hope of reaching Qatar 2022 are extinguished but they remain determined to round off their World Cup qualifiers on TV in style.

Stephen Kenny’s side enjoyed a goalless draw with Portugal as their defence held off the attacking threat of Cristiano Ronaldo and co in Dublin.

Ireland are now undefeated in four qualifying matches but three of those have been draws, leading to their early exit from the campaign.

Luxembourg are exceeding all expectations in 2021. They too are eliminated from the running to qualify for Qatar, but three victories in seven matches will go down as a roaring success for the landlocked minnows.

The prospect of a dead rubber match between these two may not be for the neutrals, but if Kenny can end the qualifying campaign on a high, he could win more fans to his cause.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Luxembourg v Republic of Ireland on TV and online.

When is Luxembourg v Republic of Ireland on TV?

Luxembourg v Republic of Ireland will take place on Sunday 14th November 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Luxembourg v Republic of Ireland will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Luxembourg v Republic of Ireland on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 7:30pm.

How to live stream Luxembourg v Republic of Ireland online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Luxembourg v Republic of Ireland team news

Luxembourg predicted XI: Schon; Jans, Chanot, Carlson, Pinto; S. Thill, Barreiro, Martins, O. Thill, Deville; Rodrigues.

Republic of Ireland predicted XI: Bazunu; Coleman, Duffy, Egan; Doherty, Hourihane, Cullen, Stevens; Ogbene, Robinson, Idah.

Luxembourg v Republic of Ireland odds

Our prediction: Luxembourg v Republic of Ireland

Stephen Kenny is pretty much the only man with anything on the line going into this showdown.

He continues to fight for his future at the helm of Ireland, but their recent undefeated streak is steadily changing the tides in his favour. Ireland have only lost one of their last nine matches, and that came against Portugal despite being 1-0 up with one minute left on the clock.

Draws have been an issue for Kenny, but encouraging his players to go for the jugular here could sway a few more fans into believing he really is the man to lead the nation forward.

Our prediction: Luxembourg 0-1 Republic of Ireland (5/1 at bet365)

