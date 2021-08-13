What channel is Leicester v Wolves Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Leicester start the season once again as dark horses to upset the established order as they welcome Wolves to the King Power Stadium.

The Foxes secured Champions League football for 2021/22 after a remarkable campaign overseen by Brendan Rodgers.

He welcomes Harvey Barnes back into the fold following injury, as well as several key signings to provide strength in depth as Jamie Vardy’s career ticks on.

Wolves made a shock decision to part with Nuno Espirito Santo in the summer following an admittedly dismal 2020/21 campaign behind closed doors.

Fans will hope new man Bruno Lage can extract more from a youthful crop of his talented compatriots in a bid to reclaim their place in the top half.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Leicester v Wolves on TV and online.

When is Leicester v Wolves on TV?

Leicester v Wolves will take place on Saturday 14th August 2021.

Check out our Premier League TV schedule and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Leicester v Wolves will kick off at 3pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Tottenham v Man City at 4:30pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Leicester v Wolves on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

How to live stream Leicester v Wolves online

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on iPlayer as well as teams’ official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Leicester v Wolves team news

Leicester predicted XI: Schmeichel; Bertrand, Soyuncu, Amartey, Pereira; Tielemans, Ndidi; Perez, Maddison, Barnes; Vardy.

Wolves predicted XI: Sa; Saiss, Coady, Kilman; Semedo, Neves, Moutinho, Marcal; Traore, Jimenez, Trincao.

Leicester v Wolves odds

Our prediction: Leicester v Wolves

Leicester’s smart recruitment appears to have continued with the shrewd signing of Jannik Vestergaard to top up their defensive ranks as well as exciting acquisition of Patson Daka.

They have strength in depth and a top starting XI that will challenge most teams in the league.

Rodgers’ men defeated Man City in the Community Shield last week and will hope that they’re already further along the match fitness scale than Wolves for this one.

Our prediction: Leicester 2-0 Wolves (7/1 at bet365)

