Ritsu Doan and Takuma Asano struck late to secure the Samurai Blue's first ever victory over the four-time World Cup winners in their opening Group E clash on Wednesday.

Japan kicked off their World Cup campaign with a shock win over Germany and can put one foot in the last 16 by beating Costa Rica.

Costa Rica, on the other hand, were trounced by Spain, who struck seven goals past the hapless Keylor Navas.

The Central Americans will need to beat Japan - something they've never managed to do - if they're to keep alive their hopes of progressing to the next stage of the competition.

The two teams last met in a friendly four years ago with Japan running out 3-0 winners and a repeat result would certainly be welcomed by head coach Hajime Moriyasu.

When is Japan v Costa Rica?

Japan v Costa Rica will take place on Sunday 27th November 2022.

Japan v Costa Rica kick-off time

Japan v Costa Rica will kick off at 10am.

What TV channel is Japan v Costa Rica on?

Japan v Costa Rica will be shown live on ITV1 with live coverage from 9am.

How to live stream Japan v Costa Rica online

You can also live stream the Japan v Costa Rica game online via ITV Hub.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Japan v Costa Rica radio

Every single match of the World Cup will be broadcast live on radio, including this one.

All 64 matches will be aired on BBC Radio 5 Live and talkSPORT, so you can choose which set of commentators and experts you'd like to guide you through the tournament.

Japan v Costa Rica referee

The referee for Japan v Costa Rica is yet to be confirmed. We'll update you as soon as we know.

Japan v Costa Rica team news

Japan predicted line-up: Gonda; Tomiyasu, Itakura, Yoshida, Nagatomo; Endo, Doan; Ito, Minamino, Mitoma; Maeda

Costa Rica predicted line-up: Navas; Waston, Duarte, Calvo, Oviedo; Fuller, Borges, Tejeda, Bennette; Campbell, Contreras

Japan v Costa Rica odds

Japan v Costa Rica prediction

Japan's counter-attacking tactics worked a treat against Germany but they are likely to have more of the ball against Costa Rica so Moriyasu's team face a different test of their credentials.

The Samurai Blue will be on a high from their opening victory and should have plenty of chances as Costa Rica were extremely sloppy at the back against Spain.

Our prediction: Japan 2-1 Costa Rica (9/1 at bet365)

