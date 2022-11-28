Iran come into this one on the back of their 2-0 win against Wales on Friday, with goals from Rouzbeh Cheshmi and Ramin Rezaeian in the 98th and 101st minute respectively handing Carlos Queiroz's men all three points.

Iran and USA face off on Tuesday night in their final group stage game at the World Cup in Qatar. Both sides are hoping to book their place in the knockout stages with a win.

USA, meanwhile, held England to a 0-0 draw on Friday night and Gregg Berhalter's side had enough chances to come away with a crucial win.

England are top of Group B on four points, with Iran on three points and USA on two.

Iran will qualify for the knockout stages with a draw against USA, providing Wales don't beat England in the other group game on Tuesday night.

Christian Pulisic and co know they need to beat Iran to get out of the group to set up a knockout game against the Netherlands, Ecuador or Senegal.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Iran v USA on TV and online.

When is Iran v USA?

Iran v USA will take place on Tuesday 29th November 2022.

Iran v USA kick-off time

Iran v USA will kick off at 7pm.

What TV channel is Iran v USA on?

Iran v USA will be shown live on BBC Two with live coverage from 6:45pm.

How to live stream Iran v USA online

You can also live stream the Iran v USA game online via BBC iPlayer.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Iran v USA referee

The referee for Iran v USA has been confirmed as Antonio Mateu Lahoz of Spain.

Iran v USA team news

Iran predicted line-up: Hosseini; Rezaeian, Hosseini, Pouraliganji, Mohammadi; Noorollahi, Ezatolahi, Hajisafi; Gholizadeh, Azmoun, Taremi.

USA predicted line-up: Turner; Dest, Zimmerman, Ream, Robinson; McKennie, Adams, Musah, Pulisic; Weah, Wright.

Iran v USA prediction

USA were brilliant against England and they could have easily come away with all three points against the Three Lions.

They'll be hoping to build on their two draws so far and secure a win to book their place in the knockout stages.

Iran impressed against Wales and two late goals earned them a crucial win, however, USA might just have too much quality.

Iran 1-2 USA

