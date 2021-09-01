What channel is Hungary v England World Cup qualifier on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

England play their first fixture since the Euro 2020 final when they take on Hungary in a 2022 World Cup qualifier live on free-to-air TV this week.

Fans won’t need reminding that the Three Lions fell at the last hurdle, a penalty shootout, against Italy in the delayed tournament, but they will take plenty of optimism into the World Cup with such a quick turnaround.

Gareth Southgate is unlikely to radically overhaul the system and players that reached the final showdown, but he may tinker and toy with new ideas in a bid to build on the solid foundations he has installed.

England sit top of Group I following three wins out of three prior to Euro 2020. They scored nine and conceded just one in those clashes, though Hungary should not be underestimated as they sit with seven points from three games so far.

The Hungarians were placed in the Group of Death at Euro 2020 alongside Portugal, Germany and France, and very nearly upset the odds to progress to the knockout rounds.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Hungary v England on TV and online.

When is Hungary v England on TV?

Hungary v England will take place on Thursday 2nd September 2021.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Hungary v England will kick off at 7:45pm.

There are numerous World Cup qualifiers and international friendlies going on this week, and you can check out all of the home nations’ fixtures on our live football on TV guide.

What TV channel is Hungary v England on?

The game will be shown on ITV from 7:15pm.

ITV boasts the rights to all of England’s World Cup qualifier games but not every England match.

How to live stream Hungary v England online

You can tune in to watch the game on ITV Hub via a range of devices, from mobiles and tablets to laptops and desktop computers.

Hungary v England team news

Hungary predicted XI: Gulacsi; Botka, Orban, Szalai; Lovrencsics, Schafer, Kleinheisler, Fiola; Szoboszlai, Sallai; Szalai.

England predicted XI: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Phillips, Rice, Mount; Sterling, Kane, Grealish.

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2021?

Hungary v England odds

Our prediction: Hungary v England

England head into this three-game spell knowing that another clean sweep would almost certainly guarantee progression to the tournament.

The sooner England can do that, the sooner Southgate can plot for the finals that will take place next winter.

Harry Kane is back and ready to roll, Raheem Sterling is fresh from a buoyant summer and Jack Grealish will hope to nail down a regular starting spot following his move to Man City.

England look incredibly settled going into the resumption of this World Cup campaign, that’s something we’ve rarely been able to say before. A victory here would provide a cushion between the Three Lions and the chasing pack.

Our prediction: Hungary 0-2 England (5/1 at bet365).

