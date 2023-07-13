Inevitably, the greatest bargains won't become clear until the new season enters a rhythm, though we can certainly make educated guesses at who will cause a scramble in the early game weeks.

RadioTimes.com brings you our Fantasy Premier League tips, including the bargains you should sign for your FPL team in 2023/24.

Best FPL bargains 2023/24

Bargain FPL goalkeepers

Alphonse Areola (West Ham) £4.0m

For £4.0m, you're not getting a lot on the goalkeeper front. There are no nailed-on starters among the ranks but Areola is a top drawer stopper with first team potential. If Lukasz Fabianski falls out of form, Areola could become a lovely pick.

Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal) £5.0m

Ramsdale finished 23 points behind the top goalkeeper in 2022/23 and has a Declan Rice-shaped wall placed in front of him this term. Expect Arsenal will stiffen up and Ramsdale's clean sheet count will rise.

Bargain FPL defenders

Jordan Beyer (Burnley) £4.0m

Pushing the all chips onto a £4.0m defender is an FPL rite of passage, finding a first-team starter in this price bracket is a glorious way to guarantee at least some points from your bench. Centre-back Beyer made 30 appearances on loan for Burnley last year before signing for £13m. He's a starter.

Sven Botman (Newcastle) £4.5m

Newcastle's defensive record in 2022/23 was exemplary. It remains to be seen whether they can pick up where they left off, but signing Sandro Tonali should logically reinforce their defensive rigidity. Botman is the pick of the defensive bunch at this price point.

Bargain FPL midfielders

Julio Enciso (Brighton) £5.5m

Enciso racked up four goals and three assists from just seven starts (794 minutes) in 2022/23. The absence of Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton's attacking forces opens up greater opportunities for Enciso to nail down a starting spot. At this price, he could end up being one of the bargains of the season.

James Maddison (Tottenham) £7.5m

Maddison's five seasons in FPL have been remarkably consistent with four totals between 125 and 137 and a 181 outlier in 2021/22. He has been a shining light in a waning Leicester attack, but at Spurs, he will be a crucial creative force. Free-kicks, corners, ammo supplier for Harry Kane? We're sold.

Bruno Fernandes (Man Utd) £8.5m

There are lots of talented midfielders around this price point, and Bruno Fernandes may be the pick of the bunch. He is £4.0m cheaper than Mohamed Salah but has potential to finish the season within a few points of him. He boasted the second-highest xGI (20.03) of all midfielders in 2022/23 – after Salah.

Bargain FPL forwards

Evan Ferguson (Brighton) £6.0m

You will put Ferguson in your FPL team before long, it's just a matter of 'when?' for this 18-year-old superstar in the making. He is growing into an outstanding asset for Brighton with six goals and two assists in just 942 minutes last season. Extrapolating those numbers over the course of a season would put him in the 15-20 goal bracket. If he fights off competition from Joao Pedro to start, he will reap a mega harvest in 2023/24.

Folarin Balogun (Arsenal) £4.5m

Every team needs a bargain bin forward, but not all are said to be worth up to £50 million in the real world. Balogun has been linked with a shock move to Chelsea, West Ham or Crystal Palace and at that price point, he is sure to make more than a few starts. He tore up Ligue 1 with 21 goals last term and could be the ultimate bargain signing in 2023/24 if he is sold.

Fantasy Premier League fixtures GW1

Friday 11th August 2023

Burnley v Man City (8pm)

Saturday 12th August 2023

Arsenal v Nottingham Forest (12:30pm)

Bournemouth v West Ham (3pm)

Brighton v Luton (3pm)

Everton v Fulham (3pm)

Sheffield Utd v Crystal Palace (3pm)

Newcastle v Aston Villa (5:30pm)

Sunday 13th August 2023

Brentford v Tottenham (2pm)

Chelsea v Liverpool (4:30pm)

Monday 14th August 2023

Man Utd v Wolves (8pm)

