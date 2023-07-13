We have picked out a list of differential options with less than 10% ownership – plus one player over 10% who appears to be the greatest differential of them all going into 2023/24.

RadioTimes.com brings you our Fantasy Premier League tips, including the differentials you should sign for your FPL team in 2023/24.

Best FPL differentials 2023/24

FPL differential goalkeepers

Emi Martinez (Aston Villa) £5.0m – 8.0%

Villa started to really hit form last season around February 2023 with a run that elevated them into a Conference League place. Martinez collected seven clean sheets from the last 15 matches of the season, compared to four in this previous 31 starts. If Villa maintain their form, Martinez looks a steal.

Kepa Arrizabalaga (Chelsea) £5.0m – 2.2%

Kepa finished three points short of Ederson in 2022/23 despite making six fewer starts in a miserably underperforming Chelsea team. Of course, a lot depends on whether the Blues stick with Kepa in 2023/24 but Edouard Mendy's departure has offered him an opportunity.

FPL differential defenders

Andy Robertson (Liverpool) £6.5m – 4.0%

Roberton experienced his lowest FPL points haul since 2017/18 last time out, meaning his price has now fallen £1.5m short of Trent Alexander Arnold. Liverpool are expected to be a stronger proposition in 2023/24 and Robertson has major upside as well as differential appeal.

Diogo Dalot (Man Utd) £5.0m – 2.4%

Dalot grew into a regular starter for Manchester United last season with 24 starts (2,152 minutes) yielding 102 points. Extrapolate that total over 38 games and he could be looking at a 150-point season for £0.5 less than Shaw who only accrued 22 more points than Dalot last term.

Wesley Fofana (Chelsea) £4.5m – 1.3%

You're right to be concerned about Chelsea going into 2023/24, they are arguably the league's least known quantity right now. It's reasonable to suggest they could finish anywhere from second to 15th. Fofana remains an excellent defender, likely to start every match and his price tag is a cheap way to buy low in case Chelsea do ignite.

FPL differentials midfielders

Luis Diaz (Liverpool) £7.5m – 6.4%

Diaz is yet to punch in more than 1,000 minutes in a Premier League season due to his January arrival and second-season injury issues. However, his upside is clear. He has racked up 64 and 62 points in 957 and 991 minutes respectively, extrapolated over a season, he could be a 180-point contender if he is able to lock down a place in the team.

Raheem Sterling (Chelsea) £7.0m – 3.9%

Once again, we return to Chelsea. The Blues don't boast any players over £7.5m this term, Sterling is the second most pricey at £7.0m. His lacklustre maiden voyage with the London giants still reaped 101 points from just 1,886 minutes. If Mauricio Pochettino can revive Sterling, he could be a blockbuster signing at this price point.

Alex Iwobi (Everton) £5.5m – 0.7%

Iwobi is hardly an FPL name to get the pulse racing, but he is shaping up to be one of the most solid bench midfield picks in 2023/24. He is cheap and racked up 126 points last season with two goals and eight assists – xG (2.56) and xA (4.31). He ranks among good company in the ICT Index and just outside the top 10 for Creativity.

FPL differential forwards

Darwin Nunez (Liverpool) £7.5m – 6.2%

Nunez offered every reason for fans and neutrals to be cynical last term. Simply, his finishing was not good enough for an elite forward (nine goals, 12.15 xG). However, there is absolutely a player waiting to burst out from the ashes of frustration. Nunez is a physical powerhouse, Liverpool boast an incredible arsenal of creative attackers to continue supplying chances and now Nunez has settled into the Premier League, he could explode in 2023/24.

Harry Kane (Tottenham) £12.5m – 17.0%

The one player in this list above the 10% mark is Kane, considering his only price-point rival is Erling Haaland who boasts a stunning 85.2% ownership. Haaland is obviously not a poor pick, but is he really worth the extra £1.5m over Kane? Haaland bagged nine in five games to start last season but finished just six goals above Kane – the only genuine bright light in a poor Tottenham team – despite his mighty head-start.

Kane finished eight points shy of Haaland, despite it all. And Kane had a World Cup break in the middle of the campaign. Kane is the ultimate differential choice in FPL this year and leaning his direction could boast massive rewards.

ci (Nottingham Forest) £6.5m – 2.0%

Nottingham Forest's survival was mostly over-shadowed by Leeds and Leicester's plunge out of the division, but it was an impressive feat that Steve Cooper will be determined to build on. Awoniyi was a shining light at the City Ground with 10 strikes in just 17 starts (1,395 minutes). At £6.5m, he could be this season's bandwagon option if he nabs an early goal or two.

Fantasy Premier League fixtures GW1

Friday 11th August 2023

Burnley v Man City (8pm)

Saturday 12th August 2023

Arsenal v Nottingham Forest (12:30pm)

Bournemouth v West Ham (3pm)

Brighton v Luton (3pm)

Everton v Fulham (3pm)

Sheffield Utd v Crystal Palace (3pm)

Newcastle v Aston Villa (5:30pm)

Sunday 13th August 2023

Brentford v Tottenham (2pm)

Chelsea v Liverpool (4:30pm)

Monday 14th August 2023

Man Utd v Wolves (8pm)

