There are plenty of FPL points up for grabs from defensive positions, whether you choose to target attacking returns or resolute defensive stability.

RadioTimes.com brings you our Fantasy Premier League tips, including the defenders you should sign for your FPL team in 2023/24.

Best FPL defenders 2023/24

Budget FPL defenders

Jordan Beyer (Burnley) £4.0m

Pushing the all chips onto a £4.0m defender is an FPL rite of passage, finding a first-team starter in this price bracket is a glorious way to guarantee at least some points from your bench. Centre-back Beyer made 30 appearances on loan for Burnley last year before signing for £13m. He's a starter.

Sven Botman (Newcastle) £4.5m

Newcastle's defensive record in 2022/23 was exemplary. It remains to be seen whether they can pick up where they left off, but signing Sandro Tonali should logically reinforce their defensive rigidity. Botman is the pick of the defensive bunch at this price point.

Mid-price FPL defenders

Pervis Estupinan (Brighton) £5.0m

More than 50% of FPL teams boast Estupinian from GW1 and that faith should pay dividends. The attacking full-back was increasingly dangerous in 2022/23 and at this price, looks like a potential top-five defender at a very reasonable cost.

Gabriel (Arsenal) £5.0m

Arsenal's defence looks attractive in 2023/24 thanks to the inevitable arrival of Declan Rice as a shield and protector. Gabriel boasted an xG of 5.04 last term with eight goals and 31 bonus points split almost in half over the past two seasons. He is a consistent performer with upside.

Premium FPL defenders

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) £8.0m

You'd pay £8.0m for a potential 200-point midfielder, so you should be willing to part with the cash for a 200-point defender. Trent has hit that milestone twice in four seasons with assists lingering around the low teens per season. He is expected to play in a more advanced midfield role in 2023/24 where he thrived at the end of last season. He could be an essential selection.

Fantasy Premier League fixtures GW1

Friday 11th August 2023

Burnley v Man City (8pm)

Saturday 12th August 2023

Arsenal v Nottingham Forest (12:30pm)

Bournemouth v West Ham (3pm)

Brighton v Luton (3pm)

Everton v Fulham (3pm)

Sheffield Utd v Crystal Palace (3pm)

Newcastle v Aston Villa (5:30pm)

Sunday 13th August 2023

Brentford v Tottenham (2pm)

Chelsea v Liverpool (4:30pm)

Monday 14th August 2023

Man Utd v Wolves (8pm)

