Ederson and Alisson are the premium-cost options once again, but neither appears to be an outright lock for 2023/24.

RadioTimes.com brings you our Fantasy Premier League tips, including the goalkeepers you should sign for your FPL team in 2023/24.

Best FPL goalkeepers 2023/24

Budget FPL goalkeepers

Alphonse Areola (West Ham) £4.0m

For £4.0m, you're not getting a lot on the goalkeeper front. There are no nailed-on starters among the ranks but Areola is a top drawer stopper with first team potential. If Lukasz Fabianski falls out of form, Areola could become a lovely pick.

Mid-price FPL goalkeepers

Jason Steele (Brighton) £4.5m

Steele was a breakout superstar of the 2022/23 campaign, appearing out of nowhere to claim the No.1 jersey. He looks set to keep his place in the team and looks an... err... steal at £4.5m.

Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal) £5.0m

Ramsdale finished 23 points behind the top goalkeeper in 2022/23 and has a Declan Rice-shaped wall placed in front of him this term. Expect Arsenal will stiffen up and Ramsdale's clean sheet count will rise.

Alisson Getty Images

Premium FPL goalkeepers

Alisson (Liverpool) £5.5m

The issue with an elite stopper is that often their defences are so firm, the keepers aren't afforded chances to make saves, and therefore rack up save and bonus points. Alisson clambered over this hurdle to finish four points behind the top keeper, David Raya.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Fantasy Premier League fixtures GW1

Friday 11th August 2023

Burnley v Man City (8pm)

Saturday 12th August 2023

Arsenal v Nottingham Forest (12:30pm)

Bournemouth v West Ham (3pm)

Brighton v Luton (3pm)

Everton v Fulham (3pm)

Sheffield Utd v Crystal Palace (3pm)

Newcastle v Aston Villa (5:30pm)

Sunday 13th August 2023

Brentford v Tottenham (2pm)

Chelsea v Liverpool (4:30pm)

Monday 14th August 2023

Man Utd v Wolves (8pm)

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.