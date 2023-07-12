Beyond the top two, a bunch of superstars will also be vying for a place in your XI with plenty of contenders to consider.

RadioTimes.com brings you our Fantasy Premier League tips, including the forwards you should sign for your FPL team in 2023/24.

Best FPL forwards 2023/24

Budget FPL forwards

Evan Ferguson (Brighton) £6.0m

You will put Ferguson in your FPL team before long, it's just a matter of 'when?' for this 18-year-old superstar in the making. He is growing into an outstanding asset for Brighton with six goals and two assists in just 942 minutes last season. Extrapolating those numbers over the course of a season would put him in the 15-20 goal bracket. If he fights off competition from Joao Pedro to start, he will reap a mega harvest in 2023/24.

Folarin Balogun (Arsenal) £4.5m

Every team needs a bargain bin forward, but not all are said to be worth up to £50 million in the real world. Balogun has been linked with a shock move to Chelsea, West Ham or Crystal Palace and at that price point, he is sure to make more than a few starts. He tore up Ligue 1 with 21 goals last term and could be the ultimate bargain signing in 2023/24 if he is sold.

Mid-price FPL forwards

Alexander Isak (Newcastle) £7.5m

Isak settled into Premier League life with slick confidence and total ease last season. He played roughly half of the total minutes of a full season with returns of 10 goals and two assists in 17 starts for 100 points. At £7.5m, he boasts major upside if Newcastle pick up where they left off.

Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal) £8.0m

Arsenal boast a swarm of attacking stars, but Jesus should not be underestimated as a focal point. The Brazilian striker bagged 11 goals and seven assists from approximately two thirds of the minutes of a full season due to injury. A clean bill of health and strong start to the season to nail down his place could see Jesus become one of the most popular players in the game.

Premium FPL forwards

Harry Kane (Tottenham) £12.5m



Erling Haaland starts the season in more than 85% of FPL teams but at £14.0m, he is a super expensive signing. Is he worth it? Kane finished just six goals shy of Haaland's record-breaking haul in a far less hospitable team. The England captain fell just eight points shy of Haaland but is valued £1.5m less. Optimism is high that Spurs can improve under Ange Postecoglou, Son will hope to step up and James Maddison will provide Kane with a whole new source of assists to (almost literally) tap into.

Fantasy Premier League fixtures GW1

Friday 11th August 2023

Burnley v Man City (8pm)

Saturday 12th August 2023

Arsenal v Nottingham Forest (12:30pm)

Bournemouth v West Ham (3pm)

Brighton v Luton (3pm)

Everton v Fulham (3pm)

Sheffield Utd v Crystal Palace (3pm)

Newcastle v Aston Villa (5:30pm)

Sunday 13th August 2023

Brentford v Tottenham (2pm)

Chelsea v Liverpool (4:30pm)

Monday 14th August 2023

Man Utd v Wolves (8pm)

