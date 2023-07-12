To succeed, you'll need to pick out bargain superstars who can enable big spending across the team. Picking that one midfielder for less than £6.0m who explodes towards the 200-point milestone can change everything.

RadioTimes.com brings you our Fantasy Premier League tips, including the midfielders you should sign for your FPL team in 2023/24.

Best FPL midfielders 2023/24

Budget FPL midfielders

Julio Enciso (Brighton) £5.5m

Enciso racked up four goals and three assists from just seven starts (794 minutes) in 2022/23. The absence of Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton's attacking forces opens up greater opportunities for Enciso to nail down a starting spot. At this price, he could end up being one of the bargains of the season.

Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool) £6.0m

Speaking of Mac Allister... The Reds' shiny new toy could be a rotation risk in 2023/24, but at £6.0m, he looks like an extremely attractive option. His xGI (expected goal involvements) of 16.32 last season placed him seventh, between Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli, among midfielders.

Mid-price FPL midfielders

Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) £6.5m

Eze is a growing force in the Premier League with 10 goals and five assists from 30 starts last term. Palace are without Michael Olise at the start of this campaign while Wilfried Zaha is technically a free agent at the time of writing. Eze looks increasingly crucial to Palace's hopes this season.

James Maddison (Tottenham) £7.5m

Maddison's five seasons in FPL have been remarkably consistent with four totals between 125 and 137 and a 181 outlier in 2021/22. He has been a shining light in a waning Leicester attack, but at Spurs, he will be a crucial creative force. Free-kicks, corners, ammo supplier for Harry Kane? We're sold.

Premium FPL midfielders

Bruno Fernandes (Man Utd) £8.5m

There are lots of talented midfielders around this price point, and Bruno Fernandes may be the pick of the bunch. He is £4.0m cheaper than Mohamed Salah but has potential to finish the season within a few points of him. He boasted the second-highest xGI (20.03) of all midfielders in 2022/23 – after Salah.

Fantasy Premier League fixtures GW1

Friday 11th August 2023

Burnley v Man City (8pm)

Saturday 12th August 2023

Arsenal v Nottingham Forest (12:30pm)

Bournemouth v West Ham (3pm)

Brighton v Luton (3pm)

Everton v Fulham (3pm)

Sheffield Utd v Crystal Palace (3pm)

Newcastle v Aston Villa (5:30pm)

Sunday 13th August 2023

Brentford v Tottenham (2pm)

Chelsea v Liverpool (4:30pm)

Monday 14th August 2023

Man Utd v Wolves (8pm)

