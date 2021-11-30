What channel is Everton v Liverpool Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Rafa Benitez is in for a storm whatever happens during Everton’s clash with Liverpool in the Merseyside derby as part of the Premier League games on Amazon Prime Video this week.

The Reds’ iconic Champions League-winning manager is under huge pressure from the blue half of Liverpool that he currently manages after failing to record a win across all competitions since September.

Everton have failed to score in their last three games and face the ominous task of shutting down their fearsome rivals in an intense showdown at Goodison Park.

Liverpool have found the net 39 times in 13 Premier League matches so far in 2021/22 – that’s an average of exactly three per game. Every game. For 13 games.

Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane will be licking their lips at running against the Toffees’ backline, but could derby day spring a surprise?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Everton v Liverpool on TV and online.

When is Everton v Liverpool?

Everton v Liverpool will take place on Wednesday 1st December 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Everton v Liverpool will kick off at 8:15pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this week, including Man Utd v Arsenal on Thursday evening.

How to live stream Everton v Liverpool online

You can tune in to watch the game live on Amazon Prime Video from 6:30pm.

If you do decide to sign up, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial which also means you can watch upcoming documentaries such as Rooney and All or Nothing: Juventus as well as some Premier League matches in December.

Afterwards, a subscription costs £7.99 a month and offers free next day delivery on thousands of items, as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.

What TV channel is Everton v Liverpool on?

The match won’t be broadcast live on any terrestrial TV channels. You can still watch full coverage of the game on Amazon Prime Video and stream it via your TV.

A host of smart TVs will come equipped with the Amazon Prime Video app, while you can also go via devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast.

Everton v Liverpool team news

Everton predicted XI: Pickford; Coleman, Keane, Godfrey, Digne; Allan, Delph, Gbamin; Iwobi, Calvert-Lewin, Gordon

Liverpool predicted XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Konate, Robertson; Fabinho, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Thiago; Salah, Jota, Mane

Everton v Liverpool odds

Our prediction: Everton v Liverpool

This is simply not how Benitez would have hoped to approach his first Merseyside derby in the blue dugout when he first checked the fixture list at the start of the season. And you just know that he did indeed scan the calendar for this game before any other.

Everton have endured a torrid time with injuries throughout the season, but the bones of their first team are in place and they simply need to make the most of their squad.

That is so much easier said than done, especially with the riotous Liverpool front trio approaching at pace. Derbies can often through up unexpected results, but anything other than a Liverpool victory would be particularly spectacular here.

Our prediction: Everton 0-2 Liverpool (15/2 at bet365)

