He's certainly not short on talent, with the likes of Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden and Declan Rice among the best players at the tournament, but there is a long, long way to go.

England kick things off with their Group C opener versus Serbia on Sunday 16th June before taking on Denmark on Thursday 20th and then closing out the group stages against Slovenia on Tuesday 25th.

The top two teams from each group, plus the four best third-place teams, will reach the knockout stages, and Southgate's side, one of the pre-tournament favourites, should have no problems reaching the last 16.

But what waits for them in the knockout stages?

RadioTimes.com looks at the most likely path England may tread if they advance through the rounds at Euro 2024 – assuming there are no major shocks.

Who could England play in the round of 16?

Should England win Group C, they'll face the best third-placed side from either Group D (Netherlands, France, Poland, Austria), E (Ukraine, Slovakia, Belgium, Romania) or F (Portugal, Czech Republic, Georgia, Turkey) in Gelsenkirchen on Sunday 30th June. That looks likely to be either Austria, Romania or Turkey.

If they finish second, they'll play the winners of Group A (Germany, Scotland, Hungary, Switzerland) in Dortmund on Saturday 29th June. In that scenario, they could be set for an early meeting with tournament hosts Germany.

Were England to finish third and still qualify, they would either be drawn against the winners of Group E (Ukraine, Slovakia, Belgium, Romania), most likely Belgium, in Munich on Tuesday 2nd July, or the Group F (Portugal, Czech Republic, Georgia, Turkey) winners, most likely Portugal, in Frankfurt on Monday 1st July.

Our predicted opponent: Turkey

Who could England play in the quarter-finals?

If all goes well, the quarter-finals are likely to be England's first meeting with another European heavyweight.

Assuming they win the group, that could be Italy, Spain or Germany in Dusseldorf on Saturday 6th July, while if they come second, it would likely be Spain, Italy or Croatia lying in wait for them in Stuttgart on Friday 5th July.

England's path beyond the round of 16 should they qualify as one of the best third-placed sides can't be predicted until the group stages are finished, as it's based on which other third-placed teams qualify.

Our predicted opponent: Italy

Who could England play in the semi-finals?

The expectation is for England to at least make the semi-finals, and that could throw up a few opportunities to exact a bit of revenge.

As group winners, the Three Lions' opponents in the final four would likely be either France, who knocked them out of the World Cup in Qatar, or Belgium.

If they finished second in Group C and reach the semis, then Netherlands and Portugal would likely be the sides standing in their way of a place in the final.

A victory against the latter, to exorcise some of the Golden Generation's demons, would be particularly satisfying.

Our predicted opponent: France

Who could England play in the final?

The Euro 2024 final takes place at the Olympiastadion in Berlin on Sunday 14th July, and if England can make it there, then they will be on the verge of something very special.

Should they win their group, then it will surely be one of Spain, Portugal or Germany that they face.

If they're runners-up in Group C, then it's very hard to see past France meeting them in the German capital.

Our predicted opponent: Spain

