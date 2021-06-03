Who could England play in Euro 2020 knockout stages?

Clear your schedules and get ready for a lot of football over the next few weeks as Euro 2020 is finally here following an extended wait. That first blow of the whistle can’t come soon enough.

Advertisement

We know almost everything we need to know ahead of the tournament starting. The Euro 2020 fixtures have been released and Gareth Southgate has picked the England squad he will be hoping will go all the way to the final in July.

But while we know the first three games that England will play (and we really hope there will be more than three), what dates do you need to keep an eye on after the group stage finishes and the knockouts begin? Here’s all the date information you need, and who England may end up playing.

Who Could England play in the Euro 2020 knockouts?

Assuming England emerge from the group stage and don’t get sent packing early, we know which teams they could be facing, and it would be fair to say they could well be treated with quite the challenge in their very next game.

If England wins Group D, they will face the prospect of going up against some mighty teams with Portugal, Germany, France and Hungary all lined up as potential opposition. Of these, Hungary is definitely who they’ll be wanting to be drawn against – and even they could put up a good fight – but equally, if they go up against one of the others and win, it could be a very good sign of how the rest of the tournament will play out.

Finishing in second place in Group D would be the easier route, but they still face the possibility of a clash with Spain if they do. Other teams that could be drawn against England if they finish second are Sweden, Poland and Slovakia.

There is still a chance that if England finishes third they could still qualify. If that happens, they could be up for a tense match against the Netherlands but there are many other teams in the running if this is the case with Ukraine, Austria, North Macedonia, Denmark, Finland, Belgium, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Poland and Slovakia all possibilities.

What dates could the England knockout games be?

We know who they could play but what about when they could play? Here are the dates to make sure you’re, just in case England end up playing one of them:

June 27th (if they finish third and make it through in Group D)

June 28th (if they finish second in Group D)

June 29th (if they win Group D. It is also an option if they finish third.)

Stay on the ball. Get all the sporting action direct to your inbox. Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Thanks for signing up! We hope you enjoy our Football content. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Football newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What dates could England play if they make it through the knockouts?

As for after that, the dates England could end up playing all the way up to the final are:

July 2nd or July 3rd for the quarter-finals

July 6th or July 7th for the semi-finals

July 11th for the final.

That’s a lot of dates to put in the diary but if England surprise us all and go all the way it would have been well worth fans keeping them free.

If you’re wondering who will win Euro 2020, check out our analysis and key predictions for how the tournament will pan out.

Check out our relaunched Football Times podcast featuring special guests, FPL tips and match previews available on Apple / Spotify / Acast.

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Euro 2020 fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.