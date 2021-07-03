What channel is Italy v Spain Euro 2020 match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Two contrasting styles meet at Wembley this week when Italy face Spain in what is expected to be a pulsating Euro 2020 semi-final in front of 60,000 spectators.

Advertisement

While Spain have ploughed through the tournament by playing patient, steady football, Italy have run much of their Euro 2020 fixtures at 100mph. The Italians have blown away their opposition and edged Belgium with a mix of defensive solidity and attacking exuberance in their quarter-final.

Boss Roberto Mancini has forged a team that has none of the individual egos of old. And Italy are now 32 games unbeaten – a streak that has injected a real confidence in this Azzurri set-up.

Spain will likely play the more pragmatic football come Tuesday night but have serious attacking threats themselves in the likes of Ferran Torres and Pablo Sarabia.

These sides last met during 2018 World Cup qualifying when a totally different-looking Spain outfit smashed the Italians 3-0 at the Bernabeu. A repeat scoreline looks very unlikely here.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Italy v Spain on TV and online.

Follow our dedicated Twitter page: @RadioTimesSport

When is Italy v Spain on TV?

Italy v Spain will take place on Tuesday 6th July 2021.

Check out our Euro 2020 fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information, plus find out how to watch Euro 2020 on TV.

What time is kick-off?

Italy v Spain will kick off at 8pm.

Knockout stage matches will kick off at 5pm and 8pm in UK time, while the semi-finals and final will occupy the later time slot.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Thanks for signing up! We hope you enjoy our Football content. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Football newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Italy v Spain on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC One from 7pm.

Games will be split between ITV and BBC throughout the tournament with every single moment of every match being broadcast on free-to-air TV.

How to live stream Italy v Spain online

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Italy v Spain team news

Italy: Leonardo Spinazzola came off on a stretcher against Belgium and looks likely to miss this tie, with Emerson likely to start in place of the defender.

Mancini swapped his entire front three in the quarter-final and don’t be surprised if he does so again here. Lorenzo Insigne, Federico Chiesa and Ciro Immobile should all start.

Spain: Sarabia may lose his place to Dani Olmo after the Leipzig man proved influential off the bench in the second half against Switzerland, but Luis Enrique should keep with Alvaro Morata and Torres up front.

The midfield trio of Koke, Sergio Busquets and Pedri should all remain the same.

Italy v Spain odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Italy (6/4) Draw (11/5) Spain (2/1)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Italy v Spain

Italy are the favourites to reach the Euro 2020 final and it’s not hard to see why. They have attacked with pizzazz this summer and have scored some extraordinary goals. Meanwhile, the might of Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini in defence remains a serious challenge for opposition attackers.

Spain have the individual talents to scare Italy but they have ridden their luck in the knockout stages and may struggle to handle the Azzurri’s bombastic midfield.

Marco Verratti vs Busquets in the centre of the park will be an interesting clash. In the end, Mancini’s stock of attacking talent on the bench could make the difference late on.

Our prediction: Italy 2-0 Spain (11/1 at bet365)

Want more Euro 2020 content? We’ve got you covered – read on to find out every Euros winner throughout the history of the tournament, how many fans are attending Euro 2020 games this year, how VAR is being used at Euro 2020, if you can still get tickets to Euro 2020, or why Euro 2020 is not called Euro 2021.

Check out our relaunched Football Times podcast featuring special guests, FPL tips and match previews available on Apple / Spotify / Acast.

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Euro 2020 fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.