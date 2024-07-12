Ollie Watkins was the latest to write his name into history with his late winner against the Netherlands in the semi-final. Southgate was right to call that game his side's best outing at Euro 2024 but he will know they are likely going to need to raise their levels against La Roja.

Spain have been outstanding at this summer's tournament. They've won all six of their games so far, beating Germany and France as they worked their way through the tougher side of the draw, and have scored 13 goals (six more than England) while conceding just three (one fewer than England).

Luis de la Fuente's side have played some brilliant football on their way to the final but only the result will matter on Sunday.

Spain v England predictions

Spain have been the best team at Euro 2024 so far but they have been far from flawless, particularly in narrow victories over Germany and France. England, sluggish at times, have shown a real resilience and will hope they're peaking at the right time.

La Roja will look to control the game, which may not be the worst thing in the world for Southgate's side, who have struggled most when their opponents sit deep. Spain may well get the first goal but they couldn't establish a two-goal lead to kill the game off in their quarter-final and semi-final.

Going behind has helped England click into gear in past games and that could play out again in Berlin. It is going to be painful for Three Lions fans but finally, the 58 years of waiting may end on Sunday night.

RadioTimes.com says... Spain 1-2 England

