With Hungary and Switzerland the other two teams drawn alongside them in Group A, Euro 2024 offers a real opportunity for the Scots to reach the knockout stages of a major tournament for the first time.

The top two teams from each group, plus the four best third-placed sides, will qualify for the round of 16 - but who will be waiting for Scotland should they make it through?

RadioTimes.com looks at the most likely path Scotland may tread if they advance through the rounds at Euro 2024.

Who could Scotland play in the round of 16?

Were Scotland to upset the tournament hosts and win Group A, they would be drawn against the runners-up from Group C (Slovenia, Denmark, Serbia, England) in Dortmund on Saturday 29th June.

That could throw up an eye-catching clash with old enemies England - but it is more likely to be Denmark.

If Clarke's side finish second in their group, they'll face the Group B (Spain, Croatia, Italy, Albania) runners-up in Berlin on Saturday 29th June. Unfortunately for the Scots, that may well be Spain, Croatia or Italy.

Should Scotland qualify as one of the best third-placed teams, they would face either the winner of Group B in Cologne on Sunday 30th June, E (Ukraine, Slovakia, Belgium, Romania) on Tuesday 2nd of July or F (Portugal, Czech Republic, Georgia, Turkey) in Frankfurt on Monday 1st July, which is likely to be Spain, Belgium or Portugal.

Our predicted opponent: Italy

Who could Scotland play in the quarter-finals?

Reaching the quarter-finals would be viewed as a triumph in itself for Scotland, but Clarke and co won't want to stop there.

If they make it to the last eight after winning Group A, then they'll likely find Spain, Croatia or Italy waiting for them in Stuttgart on Friday 5th July.

Should they finish second in the group and win their round of 16 game, it's likely to be England standing in the way of a place in the semi-finals in Dusseldorf on Saturday 6th July.

Scotland's path beyond the round of 16 should they qualify as one of the best third-placed sides can't be predicted until the group stages are finished, as it's based on which other third-placed teams qualify.

Our predicted opponent: England

Who could Scotland play in the semi-finals?

Were Scotland to win their group and go on to reach the final four of Euro 2024, they're likely to come up against Portugal or the Netherlands in Munich on Tuesday 9th July.

If Clarke's side reach the semi-finals after finishing as the Group A runners-up, then it would be France or Belgium as their expected opposition in Dortmund on Wednesday 10th July.

Our predicted opponent: France

Who could Scotland play in the final?

The Euro 2024 Final will take place at the Olympiastadion in Berlin on Sunday 14th July. Should Scotland win Group A and make it all the way, then they're likely to face either England, in what would be a mouthwatering proposition, or France.

Should they finish as Group A runners-up and reach the final then, fittingly, they would likely face hosts Germany in a repeat of the tournament opener.

Our predicted opponent: Germany

