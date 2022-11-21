Of course, there is always hope – and sometimes expectation – from England fans heading into a World Cup that this will be their year. Not since 1966 have England even reached the World Cup final, and the country still has something of a penalty shootout hoodoo to get over following the Euro 2020 defeat to Italy.

England’s route to the World Cup final isn’t as bad as the proposed path for some of their rivals. A fairly kind World Cup group draw means the Three Lions should finish top of Group B that includes USA, Wales and Iran.

Make no mistake - there are always upsets at a World Cup. At least one surprise team will reach the quarter-finals, while some of the big boys will fall in the group stage. Anyone remember Germany in Russia? Fingers crossed that fate doesn’t befall England.

This is no easy World Cup to win, but that doesn’t mean we can’t dream, right? And so, RadioTimes.com has taken a look at England’s best possible route to the World Cup final, and also what would be the toughest draw.

England World Cup Group

England will face USA, Wales and Iran in World Cup Group B. The first game is against Iran and kicks off on 21st November, before a clash with USA four days later. Southgate’s men wrap up the group stage against Wales on 29th November – and all being well, the Three Lions should waltz to the top of the group.

Who England could play in the round of 16

For the sake of looking into our World Cup crystal ball, let’s assume England win Group B. That means they will play the runners-up of Group A in the last-16 on 3rd December in the Khalifa International Stadium. That opponent is likely to be either Senegal or Ecuador. Netherlands should win Group A, and hosts Qatar are expected to finish bottom.

Toughest opponent: Netherlands

Most likely opponent: Senegal

Who England could play in the quarter-finals

Win their last-16 clash and England will be in familiar territory. The Three Lions have reached the World Cup quarter-finals nine times. They’ve progressed from there on just three occasions. Beating Sweden in the 2018 quarters was a remarkably calm experience, but it’s unlikely to be so easy this time around.

England will likely play France in the 2022 World Cup quarter-finals. If the draw is kind to them, it might be Denmark. But even then, facing the Euro 2020 semi-finalists will be no easy task.

Toughest opponent: France

Most likely opponent: France

Who England could play in the semi-finals

England have a 33 per cent winning record in World Cup semi-finals. Looking back, they really should have beaten Croatia in 2018, having taken the lead through Kieran Trippier and holding firm until midway through the second half. Were they to go this deep again then Southgate will hope for the same reserve that got the Three Lions past Denmark last summer.

At this stage, it’s hard to predict who England could face. But if we assume everyone who should win their group and knockout games do win them, then England would likely encounter either Belgium (expected winner of Group F), Portugal (expected winner of Group H), Spain or Germany (both from Group E).

Take your pick from that bunch! Facing either Spain or Germany in a World Cup semi-final would be tricky. England would likely fancy their chances against Belgium, while Portugal are arguably the “easiest” of four impossibly tough opponents. Assuming Spain and Germany exhaust themselves in the group stage, Belgium could well be who Southgate’s troops come up against.

Toughest opponent: Spain

Most likely opponent: Belgium

England could end up playing Brazil in the World Cup final. Getty Images

Who England could play in the World Cup final

Beat everyone before them and England will finally get to a World Cup final for the first time since 1966. It’s very possible that, like at Euro 2020, they control games and advance steadily, without too many nervy moments. It’s also possible this could be a car crash of a tournament; it’s England, after all.

But let’s say they do get to the final. Who would Harry Kane and co be up against? Netherlands will hope to go deep in Qatar. But it’s likely that Brazil and Argentina will contest the semi-final in the top half of the knockout bracket.

So it could well be an England vs Brazil final – the sort of fixture that could act as the crowning moment of this Three Lions team. How many times have kids acted out England vs Brazil in a World Cup final, played it on the playstation, set it up on their Subbuteo sets? Beating Brazil in a World Cup final is the dream. Could it become reality?

