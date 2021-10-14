What channel is Arsenal v Crystal Palace Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Arsenal and Crystal Palace round off the Premier League TV schedule this week with a clash on Monday Night Football.

The Gunners are a work in progress but crucially for fans, progress is indeed being made, it’s visible on the pitch, in their results and looking at the table.

Mikel Arteta started the season with his team in calamitous form having lost three matches in a row, but they’re currently enjoying a four-game unbeaten run, featuring three victories.

Gunners’ legend Patrick Vieira is set for a rousing reception upon arrival at the Emirates, but he will be determined for his Crystal Palace unit to prove they’re a fresh unit under his guidance.

Palace have shown plenty of promise in 2021/22 with a new, intense style of pressing signalling an evolution from recent years. However, results haven’t fallen their way.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Arsenal v Crystal Palace on TV and online.

When is Arsenal v Crystal Palace?

Arsenal v Crystal Palace will take place on Monday 18th October 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Arsenal v Crystal Palace will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend, including Newcastle v Tottenham at 4:30pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Arsenal v Crystal Palace on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7pm.

How to live stream Arsenal v Crystal Palace online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

Arsenal v Crystal Palace team news

Arsenal predicted XI: Ramsdale; Tierney, Gabriel, White, Tomiyasu; Sambi Lonkonga, Partey; Smith Rowe, Odegaard, Saka; Aubameyang.

Crystal Palace predicted XI: Guaita; Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Gallagher, Kouyate, McArthur; Ayew, Benteke, Zaha.

Arsenal v Crystal Palace odds

bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Arsenal (3/5) Draw (14/5) Crystal Palace (5/1)*.

Our prediction: Arsenal v Crystal Palace

Arsenal are putting their faith in youth with Emile Smith Rowe, Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka at the heart of their recent revival.

The Gunners have also tightened up at the back, which has immeasurably lifted the pressure across the team.

Palace are not the ‘dig in for a point’ unit that they were under Roy Hodgson, but Vieira must find a way to halt the tide of individual errors that have led to good performances not being rewarded with raw points.

Our prediction: Arsenal 2-1 Crystal Palace (8/1 at bet365).

