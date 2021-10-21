What channel is Arsenal v Aston Villa Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Arsenal kick-start this weekend’s Premier League TV schedule with a Friday Night Football clash against Aston Villa.

Advertisement

Mikel Arteta’s men have picked up their form in recent games but performances are yet to full convince the natives.

The Gunners drew 2-2 against Crystal Palace on Monday night but they were second-best on the night and had to rely on a 95th-minute equaliser to come away with a point.

Aston Villa remain a mixed bag in 2021/22 so far. They defeated Manchester United at the end of September but have since fallen to Tottenham and threw away a 2-0 lead with 10 minutes to go against Wolves to lose the game 3-2.

Dean Smith will be keen to stop any heads from dropping with so much of the season left to play and his side entering a tricky run of fixtures.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Arsenal v Aston Villa on TV and online.

Follow our dedicated Twitter page: @RadioTimesSport

For more features check out: Premier League stadiums | Premier League kits | Who will win the Premier League? | Premier League table predicted 2021/22 | Best players in the Premier League 2021 | Best football players in the world 2021

When is Arsenal v Aston Villa?

Arsenal v Aston Villa will take place on Friday 22nd October 2021.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Arsenal v Aston Villa will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend, including Man Utd v Liverpool at 4:30pm on Sunday.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Thanks for signing up! We hope you enjoy our Football content. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Football newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Arsenal v Aston Villa on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Arsenal v Aston Villa online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Arsenal v Aston Villa team news

Arsenal predicted XI: Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tierney; Odegaard, Partey, Smith Rowe; Pepe, Lacazette, Aubameyang

Aston Villa predicted XI: Martinez; Konsa, Mings, Hause; Cash, Luiz, Sanson, McGinn, Targett; Watkins, Ings

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2021?

Arsenal v Aston Villa odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Arsenal (10/11) Draw (13/5) Aston Villa (11/4)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Arsenal v Aston Villa

Neither side is completely settled into this season, nor can we accurately predict what the ‘true’ Arsenal or Aston Villa looks like.

Both could feasibly challenge for European football or finish in the bottom half this season.

Dean Smith must extract more from Danny Ings, Leon Bailey, Emi Buendia and Ollie Watkins going forward. There’s huge potential if it all comes off though. For now, expect a cagey battle at the Emirates. Again.

Our prediction: Arsenal 1-1 Aston Villa (13/2 at bet365)

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.