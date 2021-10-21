What channel is Arsenal v Aston Villa Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news
Check out how to watch Arsenal v Aston Villa in the Premier League this weekend, including TV and live stream details, team news, predictions and odds.
Arsenal kick-start this weekend’s Premier League TV schedule with a Friday Night Football clash against Aston Villa.
Mikel Arteta’s men have picked up their form in recent games but performances are yet to full convince the natives.
The Gunners drew 2-2 against Crystal Palace on Monday night but they were second-best on the night and had to rely on a 95th-minute equaliser to come away with a point.
Aston Villa remain a mixed bag in 2021/22 so far. They defeated Manchester United at the end of September but have since fallen to Tottenham and threw away a 2-0 lead with 10 minutes to go against Wolves to lose the game 3-2.
Dean Smith will be keen to stop any heads from dropping with so much of the season left to play and his side entering a tricky run of fixtures.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Arsenal v Aston Villa on TV and online.
When is Arsenal v Aston Villa?
Arsenal v Aston Villa will take place on Friday 22nd October 2021.
What time is kick-off?
Arsenal v Aston Villa will kick off at 8pm.
There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend, including Man Utd v Liverpool at 4:30pm on Sunday.
What TV channel is Arsenal v Aston Villa on?
You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7pm.
How to live stream Arsenal v Aston Villa online
Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.
You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.
NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.
Arsenal v Aston Villa team news
Arsenal predicted XI: Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tierney; Odegaard, Partey, Smith Rowe; Pepe, Lacazette, Aubameyang
Aston Villa predicted XI: Martinez; Konsa, Mings, Hause; Cash, Luiz, Sanson, McGinn, Targett; Watkins, Ings
Arsenal v Aston Villa odds
Our prediction: Arsenal v Aston Villa
Neither side is completely settled into this season, nor can we accurately predict what the ‘true’ Arsenal or Aston Villa looks like.
Both could feasibly challenge for European football or finish in the bottom half this season.
Dean Smith must extract more from Danny Ings, Leon Bailey, Emi Buendia and Ollie Watkins going forward. There’s huge potential if it all comes off though. For now, expect a cagey battle at the Emirates. Again.
Our prediction: Arsenal 1-1 Aston Villa (13/2 at bet365)
