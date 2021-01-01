Premier League fixtures at New Year – which games are on and how to watch

We are at the halfway point for the 2021/21 Premier League season now and while some teams may wish they could start over, others are battling for those all-important European places – as well as the Premier League trophy, of course.

Happily, the Premier League fixtures kick off straight away with the first games being played on New Year’s Day and, while many of us still can’t go to the games, we can watch them from the comfort of our own homes.

There are 10 games taking place across the first few days of 2021 and Premier League games on Sky Sports will be the place to watch the majority of them – or Now TV, with BT Sport having three.

Some of the games to look out for include Chelsea v Man City, with the two teams close on the table and both looking to be in the top five. West Brom v Arsenal will be another one to keep an eye on, with West Brom in the relegation zone and Arsenal, for the first time in years, are battling to stay out of it.

Check out our comprehensive TV guide to watching Premier League football on TV this New Year.

Premier League New Year games

All UK time.

Friday 1st January

Everton v West Ham (5:30pm) BT Sport

Man Utd v Aston Villa (8pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

Saturday 2nd January

Tottenham v Leeds (12:30pm) BT Sport

Crystal Palace v Sheffield United (3pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

Brighton v Wolves (5:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

West Brom v Arsenal (8pm) BT Sport

Sunday 3rd January

Burnley v Fulham (12pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

Newcastle v Leicester (2:15pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

Chelsea v Man City (4:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

Monday 4th January

Southampton v Liverpool (8pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

How to watch Premier League football on Sky Sports at New Year

You can watch games live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £23 per month.

How to watch Premier League football on NOW TV this New Year

You can watch matches with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99 without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

How to watch Premier League football on BT Sport this New Year

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month.

You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

A BT Sport monthly pass lets you watch matches without signing up to a contract.

Check out the full list of Premier League fixtures on TV