What channel is Chelsea v Man City on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Chelsea take on Manchester City in one of the sparkling Premier League fixtures of the New Year batch to begin 2021.

Both teams have been inconsistent forces so far this term, blowing teams away and falling to meek defeats at times.

However, with the top of the table looking closer than ever and more teams gunning for the top four than ever before, both managers will feel like they still boast a decent chance at a successful campaign.

The Premier League New Year fixtures present a big opportunity for both teams to climb the ladder before a round of FA Cup games in January.

Frank Lampard and Pep Guardiola will both be keen to finish the season with a trophy, but arguably their most important task will be to ensure the gap between themselves and Liverpool is far tighter – or even closed altogether.

When is Chelsea v Man City on TV?

Chelsea v Man City will take place on Sunday 3rd January 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Chelsea v Man City will kick off at 4:30pm.

What TV channel is Chelsea v Man City on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 4:15pm.

How to live stream Chelsea v Man City online

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Chelsea v Man City team news

Chelsea predicted XI: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Zouma, Silva, Chilwell, Kovacic, Kante, Mount, Pulisic, Abraham, Hudson-Odoi

Man City predicted XI: Steffen, Cancelo, Stones, Dias, Mendy, Rodri, Gundogan, Mahrez, De Bruyne, Sterling, Aguero

Our prediction: Chelsea v Man City

Chelsea don’t boast a good record against the elite teams they’re supposed to be challenging.

Lampard is doing a decent job at Stamford Bridge, but he needs to see more from the likes of Timo Werner and Kai Havertz, while Christian Pulisic hasn’t hit consistently high levels since returning from injury.

City have Sergio Aguero back in the fold, a major boost for their chances, while they have ironed out defensive issues and generally look more like the City we’re used to.

Our prediction: Chelsea 0-2 Man City

