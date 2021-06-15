The Premier League may feel like a world away given that we’re deep in the heart of Euro 2020, but it’s going to come around sooner than you’d think.

Advertisement

And to prove that it’s very much on the way, Premier League 2021/22 fixtures are set to be revealed imminently.

Rivalries will be renewed, tensions will pick up, England’s Euro 2020-winning heroes will be applauded in stadiums across the nation (or are we dreaming at this point?) and the chase for supremacy will begin once again.

Manchester City are reigning champions and will be determined to cling onto their crown for another season, though Liverpool are likely to be resurgent and Manchester United are a growing force.

If the Euro 2020 fixtures aren’t providing enough football drama for you, fixture release day can whet your appetite for Premier League games to come.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details around the Premier League fixtures 2021/22 release date.

A world of sport, direct to your inbox Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Thanks, you are now signed up to our sport on TV newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our sports on TV newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

When are the Premier League 2021/22 fixtures released?

The Premier League 2021/22 fixtures will be announced at 9am on Wednesday 16th June 2021.

Each club will find out their full schedule of provisional dates for the season, while we can also expect to hear more about the TV details for the initial weekends of action.

Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime Video will all broadcast the new season, though it remains to be seen whether we will return to the days of just several games being shown on TV as opposed to all 10 every week.

When does the Premier League 2021/22 season start?

The brand new Premier League 2021/22 season kicks off on Saturday 14th August 2021 – a return to the traditional mid-August start following a turbulent season in COVID times.

There’s a chance the season could kick off a day sooner, on the Friday night, but we’ll let you know straight away if that is the case.

The season will run until next spring before coming in to land on Sunday 22nd May 2022.

Who are the Premier League teams in 2021/22?

Another batch of 20 teams will lock horns between August and May with three fresh faces ready to do battle in 2021/22.

Norwich and Watford return to the top flight following a quick stay in the Championship, while Brentford will feature in the top division of English football since 1947.

The European Super League implosion means Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham and Arsenal will continue to feature in the Premier League – and can expect a rough time from fans across the nation upon the return to action.

Everton, Aston Villa and Newcastle are among the traditional top flight sides hoping for a brighter future while Leeds, West Ham and Leicester are three of the hottest teams in the top flight right now.

Wolves, Crystal Palace, Brighton, Southampton and Burnley will all hope for a brighter campaign after flopping last time out.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.