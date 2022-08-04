Premier League on BT Sport: TV fixtures and how to watch
BT Sport has plenty of Premier League games coming your way and we've rounded up the full fixture list so you know how to watch it all on TV.
BT Sport has muscled its way into the Premier League TV coverage arena over the last few years and boasts another big slate of fixtures to showcase in 2022/23.
The company has the rights to show 52 live games per season, with the Saturday lunchtime slot being dominated by BT in recent years.
You can tune in each week to catch the early game, usually the first of the weekend, with a BT subscription, or follow the link below to pick up a contract-free monthly pass so you choose when you'd like to soak up the action on TV and online with greater flexibility.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the Premier League games live on BT Sport in 2022/23. We'll keep you updated with all the latest announcements as they happen.
What Premier League games are on BT Sport?
All UK time. Subject to change. More games to be added.
Saturday 6th August
Fulham v Liverpool (12:30pm) BT Sport
Saturday 13th August
Aston Villa v Everton (12:30pm) BT Sport
Saturday 20th August
Tottenham v Wolves (12:30pm) BT Sport
Saturday 27th August
Southampton v Man Utd (12:30pm) BT Sport
Tuesday 30th August
Crystal Palace v Brentford (7:30pm) BT Sport
Fulham v Brighton (7:30pm) BT Sport
Southampton v Chelsea (7:45pm) BT Sport
Leeds v Everton (8pm) BT Sport
Wednesday 31st August
Bournemouth v Wolves (7:30pm) BT Sport
Arsenal v Aston Villa (7:30pm) BT Sport
Man City v Nottingham Forest (7:30pm) BT Sport
West Ham v Tottenham (7:45pm) BT Sport
Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) BT Sport
Thursday 1st September
Leicester v Man Utd (8pm) BT Sport
Saturday 3rd September
Everton v Liverpool (12:30pm) BT Sport
Saturday 10th September
Fulham v Chelsea (12:30pm) BT Sport
Saturday 17th September
Wolves v Man City (12:30pm) BT Sport
We will update the TV schedule when new fixtures are announced.
Provisional dates for TV fixtures to be announced are as follows:
- October TV fixtures: July 29th
- November TV fixtures: September 13th
- December and January TV fixtures: October 11th
- February TV fixtures: December 6th
- March TV fixtures: January 25th
- April TV fixtures: February 21st
- Matchweek 35 TV fixtures: March 23rd
- Matchweek 36 TV fixtures: March 30th
- Matchweek 37 TV fixtures: April 7th
How can I get BT Sport?
BT Sport typically shows games in the weekly Saturday lunchtime slot. You can check out all the latest packages and deals for a BT Sport subscription, which will also include coverage of European matches from the Champions League, Europa League and more once those competitions begin.
You can also pick up a contract-free BT Sport monthly pass for £25, giving you access to the full BT Sport platform online and on your TV without signing up for an extended deal.
