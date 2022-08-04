The company has the rights to show 52 live games per season, with the Saturday lunchtime slot being dominated by BT in recent years.

BT Sport has muscled its way into the Premier League TV coverage arena over the last few years and boasts another big slate of fixtures to showcase in 2022/23.

You can tune in each week to catch the early game, usually the first of the weekend, with a BT subscription, or follow the link below to pick up a contract-free monthly pass so you choose when you'd like to soak up the action on TV and online with greater flexibility.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the Premier League games live on BT Sport in 2022/23. We'll keep you updated with all the latest announcements as they happen.

What Premier League games are on BT Sport?

All UK time. Subject to change. More games to be added.

Saturday 6th August

Fulham v Liverpool (12:30pm) BT Sport

Saturday 13th August

Aston Villa v Everton (12:30pm) BT Sport

Saturday 20th August

Tottenham v Wolves (12:30pm) BT Sport

Saturday 27th August

Southampton v Man Utd (12:30pm) BT Sport

Tuesday 30th August

Crystal Palace v Brentford (7:30pm) BT Sport

Fulham v Brighton (7:30pm) BT Sport

Southampton v Chelsea (7:45pm) BT Sport

Leeds v Everton (8pm) BT Sport

Wednesday 31st August

Bournemouth v Wolves (7:30pm) BT Sport

Arsenal v Aston Villa (7:30pm) BT Sport

Man City v Nottingham Forest (7:30pm) BT Sport

West Ham v Tottenham (7:45pm) BT Sport

Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) BT Sport

Thursday 1st September

Leicester v Man Utd (8pm) BT Sport

Saturday 3rd September

Everton v Liverpool (12:30pm) BT Sport

Saturday 10th September

Fulham v Chelsea (12:30pm) BT Sport

Saturday 17th September

Wolves v Man City (12:30pm) BT Sport

We will update the TV schedule when new fixtures are announced.

Provisional dates for TV fixtures to be announced are as follows:

October TV fixtures: July 29th

November TV fixtures: September 13th

December and January TV fixtures: October 11th

February TV fixtures: December 6th

March TV fixtures: January 25th

April TV fixtures: February 21st

Matchweek 35 TV fixtures: March 23rd

Matchweek 36 TV fixtures: March 30th

Matchweek 37 TV fixtures: April 7th

How can I get BT Sport?

BT Sport typically shows games in the weekly Saturday lunchtime slot. You can check out all the latest packages and deals for a BT Sport subscription, which will also include coverage of European matches from the Champions League, Europa League and more once those competitions begin.

You can also pick up a contract-free BT Sport monthly pass for £25, giving you access to the full BT Sport platform online and on your TV without signing up for an extended deal.

