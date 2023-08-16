The two men and their teams later stated they were expecting to finalise a fight for the spring but, in March 2023, Usyk’s team confirmed the collapse of any talks.

With new Netflix show At Home with the Furys exploring the highs and lows of Fury's life both in and out of the boxing ring, naturally thoughts are turning towards his next fight, as well as those that were recently scrapped.

So why didn't the Gypsy King fight Usyk in the end? Read on to find out.

Why didn't Tyson Fury fight Oleksandr Usyk? Cancellation explained

Tyson Fury in At Home with the Furys. Netflix

One of the factors which initially prevented the fight from going ahead was settling on the location.

Saudi Arabia was heavily suggested as a host earlier in 2023, but ultimately Wembley Stadium was put forward as the venue for a proposed April bout.

However, it didn't happen, with the conditions of a potential rematch cited as the sticking point.

Usyk had agreed a 70/30 revenue split in Fury's favour for the first fight, but there was said to be a disagreement over the split in a follow-up bout should there be one.

Speaking in March, Fury claimed that Usyk's camp had been trying to insert a rematch clause, saying on social media: "Here's one to up the ante – how about there is no rematch clause for both of us? Let's up the ante completely.

"Never worry about what's in the future or how many more dollars you can get after you've been defeated. Worry about the fight.

"No rematch clause. Winner takes the glory, the loser goes home. How about that? Agree to that."

However, Usyk denied this was the case, and claimed that it was Fury's team delaying due to rematch clauses.

"Very much, the clause comes from your side, not mine. Stop whining and ducking," he responded.

"Be a man. Ink the contract or vacate the belt. I need undisputed – and not to play your stupid games."

The pair and their teams have traded barbs since, with Usyk suggesting to Sky Sports that Fury is "afraid" of facing him and Fury accusing his opponent of "running so fast, he can't get away from me quick enough".

All the sport, in one place... Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide andStreaming Guide. Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now.