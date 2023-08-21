Usyk hasn't fought since his second triumph over Anthony Joshua, and enters this contest as heavy favourite to retain his four belts.

However, Dubois will be determined to make the most of his first ever world title shot with nothing to lose and potentially everything to gain. He remains a relatively young rising star with a 19-1 professional record, including 18 KO victories.

An unlikely triumph for Dubois would certainly rock the heavyweight class out of its paralysis, and you can catch the whole thing live on TV with extensive coverage of the big encounter.

RadioTimes.com rounds up everything you need to know about how to watch Oleksandr Usyk v Daniel Dubois via live stream and TV.

What channel is Oleksandr Usyk v Daniel Dubois?

Fans can tune in to watch Oleksandr Usyk v Daniel Dubois on TNT Sports Box Office with a one-off PPV pass.

Watch Oleksandr Usyk v Daniel Dubois live stream

If you sign up to watch the fight on TNT Sports Box Office, you can choose to enjoy it via a mobile device or cast to your TV for the full big-screen experience.

TNT Sports Box Office can be streamed through a computer or a mobile device such as a phone or tablet, giving you full flexibility to enjoy how you wish.

When is Oleksandr Usyk v Daniel Dubois?

The fight takes place on Saturday 26th August 2023.

TV coverage of Oleksandr Usyk v Daniel Dubois starts from 6pm.

For more details, including expected ring-walk times, check out our Oleksandr Usyk v Daniel Dubois fight time guide.

Where is the Oleksandr Usyk v Daniel Dubois fight?

Oleksandr Usyk faces Daniel Dubois at the Tarczyński Arena in Wrocław, Poland – the neighbouring country to Usyk's homeland of Ukraine.

Oleksandr Usyk v Daniel Dubois undercard

Oleksandr Usyk v Daniel Dubois

Denys Berinchyk v Anthony Yigit

Hamzah Sheeraz v Dmytro Mytrofanov

Aadam Hamed v TBA

Oleksandr Solomennikov v Konrad Czajkowski

