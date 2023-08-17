Usyk boasts the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight titles following two polished victories over Anthony Joshua - and will put them all on the line against Dubois.

This is 25-year-old Dubois's first world title shot, and opportunities don't come much bigger than this one, with everything on the line.

Dubois's last fight saw him hit the canvas three times in the first round before defeating Kevin Lerena in the third at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on the undercard for Fury v Chisora in December 2022.

RadioTimes.com rounds up everything you need to know about the timings for the Oleksandr Usyk v Daniel Dubois fight.

When is Oleksandr Usyk v Daniel Dubois?

Oleksandr Usyk v Daniel Dubois will take place on Saturday 26th August 2023 exclusively live on TNT Sports Box Office – formerly BT Sport Box Office.

The event is Europe-based, so the timing works well for British fans without requiring an unreasonably night or early start.

What time is Oleksandr Usyk v Daniel Dubois?

The Oleksandr Usyk v Daniel Dubois fight will begin at approximately 11pm UK time on TNT Sports Box Office, with a packed undercard set to give fans plenty to chew over prior to the main event.

The undercard gets underway from approximately 7pm UK time.

Oleksandr Usyk v Daniel Dubois ring walk time

Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois are likely to make their ring walks at approximately 11pm UK time with the action expected to begin shortly after, possibly around 11:15pm.

However, a lot depends on the undercard. The fight time is subject to change depending on how the previous fights develop, so keep an eye on the action on the day.

Oleksandr Usyk v Daniel Dubois undercard

Below is the confirmed undercard information for the Oleksandr Usyk v Daniel Dubois fight.

Oleksandr Usyk v Daniel Dubois

Denys Berinchyk v Anthony Yigit

Hamzah Sheeraz v Dmytro Mytrofanov

Aadam Hamed v TBA

Oleksandr Solomennikov v Konrad Czajkowski

