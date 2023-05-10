The undefeated, self-styled Gypsy King boasts plenty of big victories and belts in his history, but has frustrated fans as he stands on the verge of boxing immortality.

Tyson Fury remains one of the most enigmatic, talented, frustrating and fantastic figures in the world of sport.

Fury has only fought twice since his second victory over Deontay Wilder in October 2021 and, as we will explain in greater detail, appears no closer to striking a deal for an undisputed heavyweight showdown.

The flamboyant superstar continues to ruffle feathers via social media, stoking the flames with anyone and everyone, but has not agreed his next fight, keeping us all waiting to discover his next move.

RadioTimes.com brings you the latest news on who Tyson Fury could fight next.

Who will Tyson Fury fight next?

There's no confirmed answer, but there's one name everyone wants to see as the definitive answer: Oleksandr Usyk.

Fury is the current WBC heavyweight champion and is the only man standing in the way of WBA (Super), IBF, WBO and IBO champion Usyk becoming the undisputed heavyweight king of the world. Or vice versa, depending on who you think is more likely to triumph.

A blockbuster fight was agreed between the pair but talks broke down and the bout was cancelled in March 2023.

Of course, both sides have attempted to save face in the fallout, but Usyk's promoter Alexander Krassyuk said: "I did act in the courtesy of boxing when I accepted 70/30 [purse split] but I accepted it with a condition that Tyson had to donate £1 million to the people of Ukraine immediately after the fight.

"Tyson seemed to only hear the first part of this message and didn’t like, want or hear the second. There were a bunch of issues that collectively put the criticalness which finally exploded and we had to pull the plug.”

Fury, in typical style, blew up on social media, saying: "You tried all week to get out of it, begging for a rematch. You got your rematch and didn't even want to fight at that. You little 14-stone coward. Your full team know it as well.

"Keep running. Fight [Daniel] Dubois at the Copperbox. Always know that you and everyone else like you, could never tangle with The Gypsy King."

In the wake of the cancellation, many have tipped Anthony Joshua to step up and finally stare down Fury. Though a date of 22nd July 2023 has reportedly been pencilled in for Fury's next bout, AJ has said he won't fight until December 2023.

Andy Ruiz Jr and Zhilei Zhang are both names in the frame to face Fury but it remains to be seen. In boxing, until glove meets face, no fight is a given.

