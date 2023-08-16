Plus, Love Island devotees will be intrigued to learn that Tyson's half-brother Tommy and his fiancée Molly-Mae Hague will also be taking part in the series, marking their first major foray into reality TV since 2019.

According to Netflix, the show "will have exclusive access to the heavyweight champion of the world as he exits the ring and tries to embrace retirement with his extraordinary family".

Before the series airs, here's your guide to who's who in the Fury clan.

Tyson Fury

Tyson Fury with his sons on At Home With The Furys. Netflix

Tyson Fury requires no introduction. Born in Wythenshawe, Manchester, to Irish traveller parents John and Amber, Fury started boxing at the tender age of 10.

At the start of his career, he represented England and Ireland as an amateur, eventually becoming ranked third in the world as a junior.

In 2008, he won the ABA super-heavyweight title, but was not selected to represent Great Britain at the 2008 Olympics, which prompted him to become disillusioned with amateur fighting, influencing his decision to go professional soon after.

He made his professional debut in December 2008 and quickly rose up the ranks with a series of high-profile wins.

In 2015, he defeated Wladimir Klitschko, ending the Ukranian’s 11-year winning spree and becoming the heavyweight champion of the world. However, his mental health began to deteriorate afterwards, and in 2016 Tyson revealed that he had been dealing with depression.

“I’m going through a lot of personal demons, trying to shake them off,” he told Rolling Stone at the time. A few years later, though, he made a comeback, losing the weight he had gained during his hiatus from boxing and going on to regain the World Boxing Council heavyweight title, after beating Deontay Wilder in 2020.

He married wife Paris in 2008, and the couple are now parents to six children.

Paris Fury

Paris Fury in At Home with the Furys. Netflix

Raised in an Irish traveller family in Doncaster, Paris met Tyson at a mutual friend’s wedding, when she was 15 and he was 17, and the couple started dating after her 16th birthday.

“He was my first boyfriend as I was not allowed a boyfriend until the age of 16,” she previously explained. “He is the only boyfriend I have had.” In the early stages of their relationship, she added, “Tyson would train in boxing during the week and then come and see me at the weekend. I would always be so excited at the thought of seeing him”.

The couple married in 2008 in a ceremony attended by around 400 people, and are now parents to six children, with another on the way.

Paris can always be spotted ringside during Tyson’s fights, and has previously opened up about how she feels when watching her husband in the ring. “It’s very difficult,” she told This Morning. “I remember years ago, women used to say to me, ‘Smile, you’re on camera, you’re on camera.’ I was like, ‘No, the person I love is getting punched in the ring.’ I’m not smiling.”

“You just have to accept it because it’s something he wanted to do,” she added. “But as you’re watching, I take every punch he takes.”

Tommy Fury

Tyson and Tommy Fury in At Home With The Furys. Netflix

Following in his half-brother Tyson’s footsteps, Tommy kicked off his professional boxing debut in 2018, but took some time out from his sporting career the following year in order to appear on Love Island.

During his time on the show, he met his now-fiancée Molly-Mae Hague, and the pair made it to the final, eventually coming in second place. Shortly after his Love Island appearance, he starred in reality show The Boxer and the Ballroom Dancer alongside fellow islander Curtis Pritchard, in which the two friends swapped professions.

He returned to the ring later in 2019, and ended up scoring a first-round technical knockout victory against Przemyslaw Binienda.

He made his US boxing debut in 2021 and this year took part in a high-profile fight against YouTuber Jake Paul. So far, Tommy is undefeated, having taken part in and won nine fights, four of which have been knockouts.

Tommy is father to baby daughter Bambi Fury, and recently proposed to Molly-Mae during a trip to Ibiza.

Molly-Mae Hague

Molly-Mae Hague in At Home With The Furys. Netflix

Love Island fans will already be very familiar with Molly-Mae Hague, who entered the villa as a bombshell at the start of season five and immediately hit it off with Tommy Fury.

The pair eventually ended up coming in second place, with Amber Gill and Greg O'Shea winning the public vote, but they've been going strong ever since, and are now the only couple from the dating show's fifth season who are still together.

Molly-Mae already had a popular YouTube channel before taking part in Love Island, and has been frank about the fact that appearing on the show was "a business move". After her 2019 stint in the villa, she landed a lucrative fashion deal with PrettyLittleThing, eventually serving as their creative director for almost two years.

She has also launched her own fake tan brand, Filter by Molly-Mae, and released an autobiography, Becoming Molly-Mae, last year.

She and Tommy welcomed their first child, a daughter named Bambi, at the start of 2023, and the couple announced their engagement this summer.

John Fury

John Fury in At Home With The Fury. Netflix

Boxing is in the Fury family’s blood. Tyson and Tommy’s father John took part in 13 bouts over the course of his professional career, which started in 1987 and ended in 1995; he has also described himself as a “formidable” bareknuckle fighter.

When Tyson was born in 1988, he was three months premature and weighed only 1lb. John decided to name him after then-heavyweight champion Mike Tyson. “I thought, ‘there’s only one name fitting for him, he’s fought hard to become a person living in this world,’” John later told the ITV documentary Tyson Fury: The Gypsy King.

At the start of Tyson’s fighting career, John acted as his son’s trainer. But in 2011, John was found guilty of wounding with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm after gouging the eye of Oathie Sykes in a fight at a car auction, which was the culmination of a 12-year feud between the pair.

He was sentenced to 11 years in prison and was released after four years in February 2015.

Since then, John has been a regular fixture ringside during Tyson and Tommy’s fights, and has made frequent appearances as a media pundit too.

The Fury children

At Home with the Furys. Netflix

All six of Tyson and Paris's children are expected to appear in At Home With The Furys, meaning that viewers will meet 13-year-old Venezuela, 11-year-old Prince John James, seven-year-old Prince Tyson II Fury, five-year-old Valencia Amber Fury, four-year-old Prince Adonis Amaziah and two-year-old Athena.



So why do all of the couple's sons have the same first name, Prince? According to the boxer, it's a nod to his fighting nickname, the Gypsy King. "I'm a king and they're princes until they earn their rightful name," he previously said.

At Home with the Furys comes to Netflix on 16th August 2023. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

