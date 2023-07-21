Netflix previously released the first-look trailer at the reality show, showing Tyson at home with his wife and kids, his family vacations and an insight into Molly and Tommy's pregnancy.

This isn't the first time Tyson and his family have appeared on TV, with the couple starring in the hugely popular 3-part ITV documentary Gypsy King back in 2020.

As the new show comes to Netflix, read on for everything you need to know, including when it starts, and what to expect.

At Home with the Furys will premiere on Netflix on Wednesday 16th August with all nine episodes.

The episodes will be available to stream from 08:00am BST.

What is At Home with the Furys about?

Tyson Fury. Getty Images

At Home with the Furys is Netflix's new reality TV show looking into the family life of heavyweight boxing champion of the world Tyson Fury.

The official synopsis reads: "Alongside the chaotic school run, the series will see Tyson constantly looking for projects to keep him busy - from a national tour to meet his fans, to lavish weekends away and impromptu family camping trips - all while trying to resist the urge to return to the ring."

At Home with the Furys cast

Tyson Fury, 34, will be joined by his wife Paris, 32, who he's been married to since 2008.

Paris was born in Doncaster, South Yorkshire to a Traveller family and married Tyson, who is of Irish Traveller descent, when she was 17-years-old.

The pair have six children together - Venezuela, 12, Prince John James, nine, Prince Tyson II, five, Valencia, five, Prince Adonis Amaziah, two, and Athena, who was born in August 2021.

All of the couple's children will appear on the new Netflix series.

Tyson's dad John Fury, 59, will also take part in the show. John is an Irish boxing cornerman and former professional boxer and bare-knuckle fighter.

Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague. Getty Images

Tyson's younger brother and reality TV star Tommy will also appear on the show alongside his girlfriend Molly-Mae Hague. Reality TV fans will recognise Tommy and Molly from Love Island season 5. The couple finished runner-up to Amber Gill and Greg O'Shea, but remained together after the show, welcoming their daughter Bambi Fury on the 23rd January 2023.

At Home with the Furys trailer

Netflix released the official trailer on Wednesday 19th July.

"When I stepped out the ring, I was pretty ready to be a family man!" Tyson can be heard saying in the clip, before the camera switches to him and and his wife at home trying to get their children ready for school, while their youngest appears to be having a little tantrum.

"What's it like living in a busy household?" Tyson is then asked by an interviewer.

He replies: "Three girls, three boys, my wife - all frigging crazy!"

The camera then switches to Tyson in the ring and another clip of Tyson on his morning run.

"I've gone from topping the bill at Wembley to picking up dog sh*t on a run," he jokes while walking his dog.

In another scene, Molly and Tommy talk about the arrival of their baby.

"Do you feel ready to become a dad?" she asks, to which he responds: "I'm going to be right there to cut the placenta!"

The trailer also sees the family touching on Tyson's mental health issues, with his father saying: "The last time Tyson retired, he wasn't in a good place. Could he slip back down that road?"

His wife then adds: "Bipolar, ADHD, depression."

You can watch the full clip below:

At Home with the Furys comes to Netflix on 16th August 2023. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

