At Home With The Furys: Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury. Netflix

While the series may sound slightly random, the trailer for the nine-parter shows that it's going to be action-packed as well as packed full of pivotal and hilarious moments in Fury's life.

Much of the trailer revolves around Tyson's new retired life as he attempts to regain some normality after a fruitful boxing career. He's taking the kids on the school run, walking their dog and spending time in his home of Morecambe.

But when he gets challenged to take on the world's strongest man in Iceland, it seems as though the flight is quickly booked and retirement is but a distant memory.

The series will also follow Tyson's younger brother Tommy, who, in the trailer, is gearing up for fatherhood with then-pregnant girlfriend Molly Mae.

But the show will also explore some more of Tyson's behind-the-scenes moments as he navigates a life living with bipolar, ADHD and depression. As he says plainly in the trailer: "Boxing is really the only thing that gives me purpose."

Watch the trailer below.

As per the synopsis for the show: "At Home with the Furys will have exclusive access to the heavyweight champion of the world as he exits the ring and tries to embrace retirement with his extraordinary family, including wife Paris, father John, his six children and his brother Tommy Fury with his girlfriend Molly-Mae Hague.

"Alongside the chaotic school run, the series will see Tyson constantly looking for projects to keep him busy - from a national tour to meet his fans, to lavish weekends away and impromptu family camping trips - all while trying to resist the urge to return to the ring."

At Home with the Furys comes to Netflix on 16th August 2023. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

