The announcement was initially made live on stage at the London Palladium during the final night of Neighbours – The Celebration Tour, which has travelled up and down the UK in recent weeks.

Amazon Freevee has confirmed that the new season of revived soap opera Neighbours will go into production next month, with filming to take place at Nunawading Studios in Melbourne, Australia.

Cast on stage for the special moment included Alan Fletcher, Jackie Woodburne, Stefan Dennis, Ryan Moloney and April Rose Pengilly – all of whom are reprising their roles for the Freevee comeback.

Read more:

Executive producer Jason Herbison said: "It feels very real now. It’s a hive of activity at the studio. We’re busy writing the next chapter of Neighbours, bringing to life again the show’s much-loved characters as well as new residents.

"It’s exciting to see the sets being prepped, ready to start filming on Monday 17th April, which will be a huge day for everyone involved."

The Neighbours cast on the Celebration Tour. Tremaine Gregg

Brand new episodes of Neighbours are currently scheduled to arrive in autumn of this year, while a library of old episodes is already available on the free-to-use, ad-supported streaming service.

Neighbours will be exclusive to Amazon Freevee in the UK and the United States, while the return of the soap will arrive on Prime Video in Canada, Ireland, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand.

Word on The Street(s), direct to your inbox We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

In addition to the actors pictured above, it was announced in February that Tim Kano, Georgie Stone, Rebekah Elmaloglou and Annie Jones will be regulars in the next season of Neighbours.

Neighbours returns on Amazon Freevee later this year. Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.