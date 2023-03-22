The seven unlucky losers from Round 2 's head-to-heads were entered into the Wildcard poll today – their last chance to bag a spot in tomorrow's all-important Quarter-Finals.

Our epic Soap Champion tournament is being dominated by the ever-dedicated Neighbours fans so far this week, as the results of the Wildcard decider once again prove their unwavering support for their telly favourites.

Marilyn Chambers, Lola Pearce, Mackenzie Hargreaves, Verity Hutchinson, Kelly Neelan, Felicity Newman and Imran Habeeb were all vying for that one final Quarter-Final place, but only one could emerge victorious.

While the Home and Away crowd put on an admirable show of support for Felicity, it was the Ramsay Street brigade who brought it home for Mackenzie in the end.

She nabbed an impressive 43 per cent of the overall votes, while Felicity came in second with 25 per cent.

EastEnders' Lola Pearce was close behind on 24 per cent, while Marilyn Chambers (also of Home and Away) finished on five per cent.

Corrie's Kelly Neelan took just two per cent, Hollyoaks's Verity Hutchinson one per cent and Imran Habeeb (another Corrie character) less than one per cent, with just 14 votes total.

That means your eight quarter-finalists still in the running for the title are:

Susan Kennedy Mike Young Toadie Rebecchi Meena Jutla Misbah Maalik Ben Mitchell Tane Parata Mackenzie Hargreaves

But the fight to be crowned Soap Champion is far from over.

Neighbours, Home and Away, EastEnders, Emmerdale and Hollyoaks fans should keep a sharp eye on RadioTimes.com and our Twitter and Instagram pages tomorrow as we launch the Quarter-Finals of the tournament. Get involved on social media using the hashtag #TVChampion.

The remaining eight soap characters in the running to walk away with the title will be split into head-to-heads as they battle for a place in Friday's Semi-Finals.

The match-ups look like this:

Quarter-Final 1: Tane Parata vs Ben Mitchell

Quarter-Final 2: Misbah Maalik vs Mike Young

Quarter-Final 3: Meena Jutla vs Toadie Rebecchi

Quarter-Final 4: Susan Kennedy vs Mackenzie Hargreaves

Voting opens at 10:30am tomorrow and closes at 5pm, so don't forget to use your unlimited votes to back your favourite all the way to the last second.

Word on The Street(s), direct to your inbox We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

It's a virtual tug-of-war where the fans have all the power! Fandom against fandom, soap against soap.

The Grand Final of Soap Champion isn't far off now, with the final two contenders going toe-to-toe in a showdown starting Monday 27th March at 10:30am and closing 24 hours later.

That's right: you have an extended amount of time to vote for the winner of Soap Champion with voting open for a full day and closing 10:30am on Tuesday 28th March.

If you’re looking for something to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.