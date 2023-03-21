Neighbours fans put on another epic show of support for their favourites, with Susan Kennedy beating Home and Away's Marilyn Chambers (with a whopping 92 per cent of the vote) and Mike Young also running rings around EastEnders' Lola Pearce (with 71 per cent of the vote).

The Round 2 head-to-heads were always going to kick the Soap Champion tournament into high gear, with 14 beloved characters battling it out for seven confirmed spots in the Quarter-Finals.

One head-to-head caused some issues for the Neighbours supporters, however, as Toadie Rebecchi was drawn against Mackenzie Hargreaves.

Ultimately, the fans voted in favour of Toadie (who nabbed 76 per cent of the votes).

It wasn't just Neighbours characters who prevailed though.

Emmerdale's Meena Jutla beat Hollyoaks' Verity Hutchinson for a place in the Quarter-Finals, while Misbah Maalik, also of Hollyoaks, emerged victorious from her clash with Coronation Street's Kelly Neelan.

Meanwhile, Ben Mitchell triumphed in a hard-fought voting tug-of-war with Home and Away's Felicity Newman, while the Aussie soap saw some joy when Tane Parata beat Corrie's Imran Habeeb.

So you're confirmed quarter-finalists are:

Susan Kennedy Mike Young Toadie Rebecchi Meena Jutla Misbah Maalik Ben Mitchell Tane Parata

But all hope is not lost for the seven characters who were beaten in their head-to-heads! Tomorrow is a brand new day – and it brings with it their last chance at progressing in the competition.

The Wildcard decider will pit Marilyn, Lola, Mackenzie, Verity, Kelly, Felicity and Imran against each other as they fight for the one remaining spot in the Quarter-Finals.

Will the Coronation Street fans finally come out in force? Or will the EastEnders supporters back their favourite all the way to secure that hotly-contested last place in the next round?

Don't forget to come back tomorrow to vote, vote, vote! The Wildcard poll opens at 10:30am GMT and closes at 5pm, so you don't have long to make the most of your unlimited votes and have your say.

As a reminder, the seven characters on their last chance and in the line-up for the Wildcard decider are:

Marilyn Chambers Lola Pearce Mackenzie Hargreaves Verity Hutchinson Kelly Neelan Felicity Newman Imran Habeeb

And if you need a refresher on how the competition works check out the full breakdown of the tournament structure below.

Voting in each round opens at 10:30am and closes again at 5pm.

