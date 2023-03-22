Seven characters are on their last legs in the tournament as they battle it out for one available spot in tomorrow's Quarter-Finals.

The time has come: it's your last chance to save your favourite from elimination in RadioTimes.com 's Soap Champion competition.

Seven of the eight Quarter-Final slots have already been filled, with Susan Kennedy, Mike Young, Toadie Rebecchi, Meena Jutla, Misbah Maalik, Ben Mitchell and Tane Parata sailing straight through after emerging victorious from their respective head-to-heads in Round 2 earlier this week.

However, there is still hope for our seven Round 2 losers and they're not out of the running yet.

Marilyn Chambers, Lola Pearce, Mackenzie Hargreaves, Verity Hutchinson, Kelly Neelan, Felicity Newman and Imran Habeeb have one final chance to secure a place in tomorrow's Quarter-Finals – they just need you to vote below!

Voting is now open and you have until 5:30pm today to vote as many times as you can to ensure your pick makes it through and grabs that coveted last spot in the next round.

Wildcard decider: Marilyn Chambers, Lola Pearce, Mackenzie Hargreaves, Verity Hutchinson, Kelly Neelan, Felicity Newman, Imran Habeeb

Choose your favourite, vote and click 'vote again' to keep going!

Soap Champion Wildcard



Remember, votes are unlimited – so keep voting again and again! It's a virtual tug-of-war between fandoms as we wait with bated breath to see which lucky character will prove to have the most dedicated fans.

And don't forget to rally the troops! Use the hashtag #TVChampion on social media and spread the word to mobilise your fellow soap fans.

