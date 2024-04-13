But although she's grateful for her own freedom, she's determined to fight for custody of Ivy.

Solicitor Ethan Anderson (Emile John) warns that this could take years, but then Rhona receives a surprise offer from Gus, who is awaiting his own verdict for fraud.

Gus suggests he could plead guilty to help Rhona get Ivy back quicker, but after his recent trickery she rejects him, not trusting his motives.

Her furious husband Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) berates Rhona for losing this chance to reunite their family, so the following day, Rhona reluctantly agrees to meet with Gus, wondering if he's being genuine this time.

Gus declares that he needs a victim statement from Rhona to mitigate his sentencing, and Rhona finds herself swayed by his impassioned plea.

She considers helping Gus after all, but as she and Marlon debate whether they can really trust Gus, will he prove he has Ivy's best interests at heart?

Will Rhona get the emotional reunion with her daughter that she's longing for, or is she facing a lengthy battle that will continue to turn her family's lives upside down?

Emmerdale airs these scenes from Monday 15th April 2024.

Emmerdale airs on weekdays at 7:30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

