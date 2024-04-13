Emmerdale spoilers: Rhona Goskirk faces new ultimatum from Gus over baby Ivy
Her nightmare isn't over yet.
Rhona Goskirk (Zoë Henry) will face another ultimatum from devious ex-husband Gus Malcolm (Alan McKenna) in next week's Emmerdale.
After going to court for kidnapping charges over baby Ivy, who was conceived when Gus stole the embryo he made with Rhona several years earlier, Rhona was found not guilty.
But although she's grateful for her own freedom, she's determined to fight for custody of Ivy.
Solicitor Ethan Anderson (Emile John) warns that this could take years, but then Rhona receives a surprise offer from Gus, who is awaiting his own verdict for fraud.
Gus suggests he could plead guilty to help Rhona get Ivy back quicker, but after his recent trickery she rejects him, not trusting his motives.
More like this
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Her furious husband Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) berates Rhona for losing this chance to reunite their family, so the following day, Rhona reluctantly agrees to meet with Gus, wondering if he's being genuine this time.
Gus declares that he needs a victim statement from Rhona to mitigate his sentencing, and Rhona finds herself swayed by his impassioned plea.
She considers helping Gus after all, but as she and Marlon debate whether they can really trust Gus, will he prove he has Ivy's best interests at heart?
Will Rhona get the emotional reunion with her daughter that she's longing for, or is she facing a lengthy battle that will continue to turn her family's lives upside down?
Emmerdale airs these scenes from Monday 15th April 2024.
Read more:
- Emmerdale confirms heartbreaking diagnosis for Dawn and Billy's baby
- Emmerdale cast: who is leaving, returning to and joining the cast?
- 5 Emmerdale spoilers next week: Tom attacks Vinny and Amy and Matty's wedding in jeopardy
- Emmerdale's Jai Sharma vows revenge after uncovering Amit's lies
Emmerdale airs on weekdays at 7:30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.
Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.
Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.